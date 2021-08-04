30 Most Powerful Positive Words That Start with F – 2021 Guide

Fashion! Fancy! Faithful! Favorite! Festival! Believe it or not there are lots of fascinating positive words that start with F that can do you a great favor in your daily talks and writings. Although F words may not the first ones that people usually think of, the English language is actually equipped with quite some positive words beginning with F that you could use to describe a person, a place, a feeling, an action and a lot more.

Positive words are the easiest and best way to help yourself to obtain a positive vibe and attitude towards life!

1. Fabulous

Definition: very good; excellent

Example: They’ve got a fabulous apartment in the centre of Paris.

2. Facilitate

Definition: to make something possible or easier

Example: The current structure does not facilitate efficient work flow.

3. Fair

Definition: treating someone in a way that is right or reasonable, or treating a group of people equally and not allowing personal opinions to influence your judgment

Example: It’s not fair that she’s allowed to go and I’m not!

4. Faithful

Definition: firm and not changing in your friendship with or support for a person or an organization, or in your belief in your principles

Example: His faithful old dog accompanied him everywhere he went.

5. Family

Definition: a group of people who are related to each other, such as a mother, a father, and their children

Example: I come from a large family – I have three brothers and two sisters.

6. Famous

Definition: known and recognized by many people

Example: Marie Curie is famous for her contribution to science.

7. Fancy

Definition: decorative or complicated

Example: I wanted a simple black dress, nothing fancy.

8. Fantastic

Definition: extremely good

Example: You look fantastic in that dress.

9. Fascinating

Definition: extremely interesting

Example: The book offers a fascinating glimpse of the lives of the rich and famous.

10. Fashion

Definition: a style that is popular at a particular time, especially in clothes, hair, make-up, etc.

Example: Long hair is back in fashion for men.

11. Fast

Definition: moving or happening quickly, or able to move or happen quickly

Example: Computers are getting faster all the time.

12. Favorable

Definition: positive or pleasing

Example: The movie received generally favorable reviews.

13. Favorite

Definition: best liked or most enjoyed

Example: This is one of my favorite restaurants.

14. Feeling

Definition: the fact of feeling something physical

Example: I had a tingling feeling in my fingers.

15. Festival

Definition: a special day or period, usually in memory of a religious event, with its own social activities, food, or ceremonies

Example: The New Orleans Jazz Festival is held every year in the spring.

16. Fine

Definition: good or good enough; healthy and well

Example: The apartments are very small, which is fine for one person.

17. First

Definition: (a person or thing) coming before all others in order, time, amount, quality, or importance

Example: I fell in love with him the first time I saw him.

18. Firm

Definition: certain and not likely to change

Example: Some people still claim that there is no firm evidence linking smoking with lung cancer.

19. Fit

Definition: healthy and strong, especially as a result of exercise

Example: I jog to keep fit.

20. Flawless

Definition: containing no faults or mistakes; perfect

Example: The countdown was flawless, and the space missile went off exactly on schedule.

21. Flexibility

Definition: the ability to change or be changed easily according to the situation

Example: The advantage of this system is its flexibility.

22. Flower

Definition: the part of a plant that is often brightly coloured and has a pleasant smell, or the type of plant that produces these

Example: They’ve got some beautiful flower beds in their garden.

23. Fond

Definition: to like someone or something very much; to like doing something

Example: My brother is fond of pointing out my mistakes.

24. Forgive

Definition: to stop being angry with someone who has done something wrong

Example: I can’t forgive someone who has treated me so badly.

25. Formal

Definition: public or official

Example: The government has issued a formal announcement on this matter.

26. Fortunate

Definition: receiving or bringing a good thing that was uncertain or unexpected

Example: You’re fortunate to have found such a pleasant house.

27. Fortune

Definition: a large amount of money, goods, property, etc.

Example: She inherited a fortune from her grandmother.

28. Founder

Definition: someone who establishes an organization

Example: She is the founder and managing director of the company.

29. Freedom

Definition: the condition or right of being able or allowed to do, say, think, etc. whatever you want to, without being controlled or limited

Example: I felt such a sense of freedom, up in the hills alone.

30. Friendship

Definition: a situation in which two people are friends

Example: Their friendship goes back to when they were at school together.

