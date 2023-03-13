Largest Online Gambling Winning in Canadian History

Gamblers have won huge fortunes by betting on the outcomes of unexpected events. There are many rags-to-riches stories when it comes to jackpot winners in the Casinos of Las Vegas. However, in the past few years, the action has shifted from traditional brick-and-mortar Casinos across the Vegas strip to online gambling sites.

Online gambling sites have fast become popular in many places of the world, including some of the most populous Canadian provinces like Quebec, British Columbia and Ontario. So if you wish to learn more about the best Casinos in Canada that allow you to play without depositing any money, you can go to www.thelostgamer.com/online-casinos/bonus/no-deposit

When it comes to online Casinos, most people are not sure if they can win as much as they can in traditional Casinos. So after reading this article, you will come to know how good online Casinos are when it comes to payouts.

What Have Been The Most Notable Wins In Canadian Online Casinos

Winning The Mega Moolah

When it comes to winning big, Mega Moolah is one of the hot favorites. In 2015 and again in the year 2017, Mega Moolah gave some of the biggest payouts to its players.

In 2015 a resident of Vancouver won around seven and a half million Canadian dollars at the Mega Moolah progressive Slot. And in 2017, a woman of Canadian origin won fourteen million Canadian dollars. Both the winners decided to keep their names secret.

The seven million Canadian dollar win was via the Zodiac Casino, and as far as the 2017 Mega Moolah win is concerned, the name of the Casino is not known yet. However, Zodiac Casino seems to be quite a lucky charm when it comes to winning big, as a player struck gold again in 2019. And this time, he won thirty million Canadian dollars.

Progressive Slot machines are great for winning mega prizes because the amount of the prize money keeps increasing after every round that a game is played, and no one wins the prize.

Apart from this, the Mega Moolah Slot machine has pretty good bonuses on offer as well. The bonus amount that the player wins can be utilized to play more rounds.

Moreover, in a progressive Slot machine, the player has to bet a certain amount of money if he wishes to qualify for the mega prize. Since the Mega Moolah machine offers great bonuses, it enables players to play high-paying games.

The most attractive feature of the game is the simplicity of the theme, which is based on Alice In Wonderland. People all over the world have made huge fortunes while playing Mega Moolah. The highest payout that this game has given out is a whopping twenty-three million US dollars which were won by a person of Belgian origin.

Every spin on the machine costs twenty-five pence, and players have won several million dollars as jackpot money. So the Mega Moolah has a good %RTP or percentage of return to players.

Winning An Online Blackjack Game

When it comes to winning big in gambling, Slot-based games are obviously the top favorite, but a skill-based game like Blackjack can also do wonders. Scott Taylor was playing his favorite Progressive Blackjack match online when fortune struck. He got four aces, and a huge amount got credited to his account.

It was later reported that Taylor was already a passionate player and did not expect to win a huge amount. However, once he won big, he spent it enjoying the best holiday of his life.

What Does It Take To Win Big In An Online Casino?

So you already know that betting games are not only fun but can also make you filthy rich. So if you are interested in making some big bucks at an online Casino site, keep the following points in mind.

Have A Stable Internet Connection

Online casinos offer several advantages over traditional ones, like the ability to play your favorite game from the comfort of your home. However, if you wish to enjoy and also win, you must have a stable internet connection. If you have a poor internet connection, chances are that you will either miss out on key moves by opponents or miss out on great offers.

Have A Solid Bankroll

Most new players are anxious about betting big because they fear a loss of money. But if you wish to qualify for the mega payouts, then you have to bet continuously. It is almost impossible to win if you do not bet quite a few times.

So you must have a solid bankroll if you are a serious player. Also, you should make good use of the free spoons and the bonuses that online Casinos offer so that you can maximize your chances of winning.

Know Which Game To Play

It is true that technically all games can make you win a good amount of money, yet you must strategize well enough to win. It has been seen that Slot based games are the best when it comes to winning big, so if you want to make a fortune, learn about all tricks and tips that can help you succeed.

Conclusion

It is true that gamblers who plan well or are extremely lucky can win a lot of money. However, gambling is also addictive, so you should only gamble if you can bear the losses. But online Casinos usually warn players if they spot signs of problem gambling.

In Canada, gambling runs deep in their culture and of late online Casinos have captured a huge part of the market. In the year 2018, sixty-four per cent of Canadians aged fifteen and above reportedly gambled at least once in the previous year.

And in the year 2022, the worth of the online gambling industry was more than fifteen billion dollars. So if you stay in Canada and if you are fond of gambling, you can always try your hand at one of the online sites.