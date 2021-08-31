Mia Khalifa Gets Divorced, but Who Was Her Husband in the First Place

It’s official! Mia Khalifa got divorced after a two-year stint in a marriage. Things didn’t work out with a certain Robert Sandberg. The couple just celebrated their second anniversary one month ago, so their divorce comes as a bit of a surprise. The former porn star released an official Instagram statement, which finalized the rumors that the couple split.

Mia didn’t seem too stressed about her divorce as she stated that the differences were vast and that issues started some time ago. Her Insta statement starts like this: “We can confidently say we gave it our all in making our marriage work, but after almost a year of therapy and efforts, we are walking away knowing we have a friend for life in each other and that we truly tried.”

As you can see in the part above, the divorce was on the table for a while now. Mrs. Khalifa didn’t want to hide anything now that the separation was imminent. She concluded that the differences were just too vast to overcome: “We will always love and respect each other because we know that not one isolated incident caused our split, but rather, a culmination of unresolvable, fundamental differences that no one can blame the other for.”

For a former adult industry actress, Mia didn’t hold anything back, as one could expect. Her statement was short and straightforward. This is something we got used from the Instagram sensation. The 28-year old concluded her post with: “We are closing this chapter with no regrets and both starting our own, separately, but connected through incredible family, friends, and love for our dogs. This has been long overdue, but we’re glad we took our time and gave it our all and can walk away saying we tried our absolute hardest. ”

Mia has millions of fans on many social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram where she’s one of the more popular stars, with millions of followers. When you take this into account there were thousands of people trying to console the former adult star. But, she didn’t look for compassion, nor she needed it. Mia took it to Twitter to share what she thinks about divorces: “Normalize “congratulations” instead of “I’m sorry” when someone gets divorced. We’re not all under the covers crying into a pint of ice cream ????”

Normalize “congratulations” instead of “I’m sorry” when someone gets divorced. We’re not all under the covers crying into a pint of ice cream ???? — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) July 24, 2021

Who is Robert Sandberg?

Mia Khalifa started dating Robert Sandberg sometime in 2018, only to get engaged and married later in 2019. He’s not a celebrity like Mrs. Khalifa. Instead, he has a career as a chef. Robert is sort of famed in certain circles as he won the 2016 Worldchefs Hans Bueschkens Young Chef Challenge. He’s of Swedish descent being born from Swedish parents Monia Sandberg and Hans Sandberg. His birthday is on the 17th of January, 1993.

He was passionate about cooking since his early days, so he decided to attend Falkenberg Hotel and Restaurant School in Sweden. His culinary adventure took him next to Paris where he worked as a culinary intern. Once his schooling was over he mostly worked in high-end restaurants and hotels in his native Scandinavia such as Noma in Copenhagen and Maaemo in Oslo. At the moment his net worth is estimated to be close to half a million dollars. He has more value in his Instagram account, where has a little over one million followers.

Of course, his popularity exploded once he started dating Mia Khalifa. The pair met while he was working in a Michelin-star restaurant named Kong Hans Kaelder where she was a guest. The rest of their life together was well documented as they were very active on their social media accounts. The pair also ha a YouTube channel together which amassed more than 200 thousand subscribers. Unfortunately, fame and fortune mean little when the love is gone, and this is why they got divorced.