Meet J. Lo’s Bodybuilder Lookalike Janice Garay

by Tracy Finke
A photo of Jennifer Lopez on the E! News Instagram page stunned many, and most of the attention has attracted her hands, which looked more muscular than ever.

Image source: Instagram

However, the caption of the picture soon clarified that it was a lookalike of the famous singer, bodybuilder Janice Garay (30) from Texas. “I thought this was J.Lo”, “Man she looks like Jlo, it’s crazy”, “I thought they put the singer’s face on someone else’s body,” “I was worried why her bathroom would look like this”, social media users wrote in the comments.

Image source: Instagram

Some have pointed out that Janice only reminds of the singer from her profile. The bodybuilder often posts photos in which she looks like Jennifer, and her followers comment on how crazy it is that they look so much like each other.

Image source: Instagram

“Did anybody tell you you look like the muscular version of J.Lo?”, one of her followers pointed out.

