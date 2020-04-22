Celebrities

TV Presenter Lizzie Cundy Stuns With Racy Body Photos

by Zarko85
Lizzie Cundy, 51, is among the most famous TV presenters and hosts in the United Kingdom. She is also famous on social media thanks to her stunning body pictures.

The brunette bombshell is popular on Instagram where she has over 44,000 followers. She treats them to breathtaking photos of herself on a daily basis.

Source: Instagram.com

At 51 years of age, she looks simply stunning and can easily compete with younger celebrities half her age. Most of her content includes bikini and lingerie photos, as well as formal dresses she wears to important events.

Source: Instagram.com

Her curves and fit figure are always in focus. Her comment sections below every photo are filled with praise and awe from her loyal fans.

Source: Instagram.com

Her latest trend are closeup cleavage selfies she takes from above, in which her breasts are popping out of the skimpy outfits. Her sculpted abs are also clearly visible, proving one is never too old to take care of their body and health.

