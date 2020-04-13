Cosplayer Liz Katz Surprises With a No Makeup Nude Photo

Famous cosplayer, internet sensation, and Instagram model Liz Katz surprised her 1.2 million followers with her latest Instagram snap, in which she is wearing no makeup, but no clothes either.

The blonde stunner cleverly used a purple bunny filter to cover her breasts, as she was completely naked for the nude photo, because Instagram does not tolerate such content and censors it. The caption reads, “These photo filters do some crazy things.”

Her post currently has over 67,000 likes and some 800 comments. Her followers are used to her stripping down and cosplaying, showing off her cures in various racy outfits, lingerie, and bikinis.

Read Also: Instagram Model Tammy Hembrow Showcases Her Curves

However, she is by far most famous for her incredibly accurate and sexy costumes of famous video game, cartoon, and anime characters. She has her own website where she regularly shares news from her latest photoshoots and sets.

While she often wears barely any or no clothes at all, the fact she uploaded a makeup-free snap is a surprise, especially considering the amounts of heavy makeup she usually wears for her iconic transformations. Her cute freckles are clearly visible on her nose and cheeks!