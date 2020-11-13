8 Tips on How to Live a Full, Bright and Healthy College Life – 2020 Guide

Everyone has their own definition of a full, bright, and healthy life. Some people believe that full and bright is all about staying up late, going to student parties, eating and drinking much, etc. However, this could hardly be called healthy.

In this article, we will talk about harmony and balance between fun and health, studying and actually living. This balance is actually the key to successful academic performance and overall satisfaction with student life.

Here is what we suggest:

1. Use the Help

Learning gets tough sometimes. Students literally have no time physically to comply with the growing pile of writing assignments. At the same time, professors do not wait for those who are late. There is a requirement for everyone, and everyone should meet it. No one changes the deadline until it is absolutely necessary.

Therefore, first of all, learn to delegate tasks. If you feel that you procrastinate or can't work properly on the assignment, you should always have a plan B, somebody who can handle your burden in no time.

2. Get Your Financial Problems Sorted Out

Stress from academics and financials can really affect your quality of life. If you feel burdened with debts or other money stuff, you are likely to have problems with living your student life to the fullest.

The best way to resolve this problem is to learn to plan your expenses. Start with tracking them. Then, you’ll see the amount you could’ve saved if you’d managed money properly. Also, you should get rid of your credit card debt. It only augments, dragging you into the endless debt hole. As soon as you learn to rely on the income you have, you are likely to get happier.

3. Take Care of Your Body

Physical exercise and sports are essential in keeping your body strong and healthy. However, we do not advocate only for the gym. In fact, walking or jogging can really help you restore your energy as effectively as any training does. Such activities as social dancing, yoga, stretching, and others can be seen as alternatives to sports, too.

However, body care is also about healthy meals and quality sleep. Do not think that a few skipped meals or a sleepless night have no negative effect on your body. You may not notice it now, but it will definitely show up later.

For example, when stressed we usually eat much without taking care of the nutritious quality of the food. Just imagine how much damage such negligence causes to your body. You can both have a good time and refrain from harming your health while cooking.

4. Meditate and Keep Your Mind Healthy

Public mental health has weakened now. More and more students feel anxious, depressed, and stressed about their studies, career, and future. The pressure is tremendous, and they try to resist it. However, the sooner you understand how valuable your calmness and sanity are, the more attention you’ll pay to preservation of the above.

Apart from healthy sleep and proper rest, you should meditate and get distracted from the things that burden you. Your mind should relax from time to time. This can be guaranteed if you meditate or get yourself distracted with a hobby. Studies and accumulated stress should not take all of your time.

5. Try to Plan and Prioritize

Stress-free and interesting student life is quite achievable. It depends on your ability to set goals, plan and prioritize. For example, if your planning is correct and comprehensive, you’ll have enough time for both studies and leisure.

Having free time for family and friends is very important for your feeling fulfilled and happy. If you schedule your time so that you have an opportunity to spend time with people who inspire you, you'll most likely get more effective and productive.

6. Enjoy Networking and Socializing

People are social creatures. We need to communicate as well as to feel supported and recognized. Thus, your desire to dive into education is great, but it is wrong to neglect the importance of socialization.

As a young person, you now have the best opportunity to learn to network. Attend various seminars and workshops, go to student get-togethers and extracurriculars. This all is an immense source of new knowledge as well as a perfect forum for searching for like-minded people. Such unity will definitely ease the academic burden for you and add colors to your student life.

7. Get Involved in Volunteering

The most rewarding extracurricular experience you can get at college is volunteering. It feels like a treatment to both you and the people you are trying to help. Just think of it: you get to help people who are underserved or discriminated against.

At the same time, you get to see the other side of life and celebrate the life you have.

Volunteering indeed adds value to your life and helps you make a contribution. Helping others and growing personally are both necessary attributes of a full and bright life everyone hopes for.

8. Distract Yourself by Doing What You Like

Being a student does not mean suspending all your interests and passions till a later date. Instead, this is the best time to discover yourself and see what it is that you are really up for. Thus, to live a full and interesting student life, let yourself pursue your passions.

For example, travel when you can and if you like doing it. Go to courses and masterclasses if you like painting, cooking, or woodwork. Do not set your life on pause while you are studying. Discover new facets of your personality to become a better version of yourself.

The right balance between your school and personal life leads to a happy and full student life. There is no standard recipe for it that works for everyone. However, keeping your body and mind healthy, leaving some time for socializing and hobbies, getting your academic and financial problems sorted out can really help.