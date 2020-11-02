4 Latest Trends That Are Being Revolutionized – 2020 Guide

Marketing has taken a new form with digital marketing. The reason for this change is the use of technology and the need for the Internet in all areas of life and in all industries. SEO is one of the most important sub-categories of digital marketing.

What is SEO

SEO stands for “search engine optimization”. The complete form of search engine optimization sums it all up. SEO consists of all the techniques that increase the ranking of the target website in the SERP (Search Engine Results Pages). The ideal goal of any SEO job is to place the target website at the top of the first SERP in search engines. The relative success of bringing the target website to the first page of the search engine.

SEO is a combination of many techniques and methods. This method can change over time. Some techniques and trends persist while others fade over time. SEO professionals who are likely to read industry trends for certain trends early will have better results. This is due to the fact that they change as needed, incorporating new trends and technologies for better results.

The key to success in SEO, where competition is far beyond imagination, is adapting to new trends as early as possible. Those who do not adapt in time often face mistakes to achieve optimal results. 2020 is just getting started, but there are several new trends that are expected to revolutionize SEO in 2020 and the years after 2020.

In this article we will try to discuss the new trends that could cause a revolution in the SEO industry. These trends are discussed in detail below:

1. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are the way forward

Artificial intelligence seems so real and out of the world when it is first introduced. However, it was surprising how quickly he got the whole word. Nearly every industry is using machine learning-enabled AI for smart solutions.

SEO is no different. AI is also used by search engines. New search engine algorithms, particularly Google, incorporate AI to get better results and improve user experience. The search engines have started to act wisely and understand users’ intentions and expectations. This also applies if the user does not enter the term correctly.

AI is also a highlight in the SEO arena for voice and visual searches. Machine learning, although it is a sub-category of AI, has also been involved in increasing the effectiveness of visual and voice search methods. SEO needs to adapt and develop methods to break down voice search and visual search options. High quality content is the key to success in voice search.

2. Voice search has a future

General users receive voice searches with great enthusiasm. 45% of cell phone searches are now performed using voice requests. The ratio of voice searches is expected to jump to more than half of the total searches performed by various search engines.

The increase in this ratio is due to the fact that more and more people are using smartphones, an increasing number of smart wearable’s, and smart home assistants such as Google Assistant and Alexa.

Most people like to use voice search because it’s easy and they don’t have to type their query. Voice search queries are performed conversational with long queries, such as questions asked by other people.

This long trend in search queries has rendered the short keyword optimization technique a bit ineffective. SEO professionals must now consider voice search queries as well. Failure to do so can result in a lack of visitors on their website.

Since many people use screen less voice searches, AI assistants and search engines read them aloud to inform users of their search results. In most cases, the content or answers will be read with zeros by the AI ​​assistant and Google.

Even if your content appears at point 1 on the SERP, you will lose a large number of visitors due to the voice search system. It’s time to optimize your website and content for visual search as well. Otherwise, you could lose a large number of visitors.

3. Visual content is being noticed

Consumer needs also change over time. Gone are the days when people relied solely on plain text. People want to see more visual content in clear text. A picture can be more impressive than an article with more than 1000 words. This is why info graphics are so popular among people.

Instead of reading long articles, users want to see content in the form of images that are written accurately and are bullets or lists. The search engines also tend to rate better content that is rich in images.

Classrooms need to focus more on visual content. The general audience may be more interested in viewing visual content than just plain text. This is because the former takes less time than the latter.

4. Social media will continue to stimulate traffic

Social media will still be a great resource for SEO. People spend their free time browsing various social media platforms. However, it can be seen that different demographic groups have their own preferred social media platforms. Relatively older people spend most of their time on Facebook and Twitter. On the other hand, Instagram and Snap Chat are favored by young people, especially Millennials and Gen Z.

Search engines also take into account the coverage of various websites on various social media platforms and get social media results when evaluating links to websites on the SERP. Hence, the role of social media in search engine optimization is not expected to decline in the next decade.

To draw a line

SEO is a broader term that encompasses many techniques and methods in and of itself. The trends in the SEO industry also change over time. In this article, we discuss some of the new trends that have entered the SEO industry that could revolutionize the entire SEO methodology.

We also recommend SEO professionals use effective tools to get better results from their SEO campaigns. A relevant source of useful SEO agency is the paramountdigital website. We hope this information has been of use to you and is ready for the next decade!