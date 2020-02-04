It’s Official! Lady Gaga Shares a Pic Snuggling With Her Boyfriend Michael Polansky!

After Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky made their first joint public appearance at Super Bowl two days ago, the 33-year-old singer confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

Gaga shared a photo of her cuddled up with entrepreneur Michael Polansky. She is sitting on his lap while they are hugging each other.

“We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” the caption read.

This picture already has over 2 million likes, and her fans didn’t hide their delight. “Get someone who looks at you the way he looks at her,” one of the comments read. Some of them started comparing him with Hollywood actors. “He looks like a young George Clooney,” one of her followers wrote, and another added: “Zac Efron.”

“You have great taste in good looking men girl!”, “Wow! Insta official! I’m so happy you’re happy”, “You broke the internet Gaga,” were some of the comments on Lady Gaga’s Instagram picture.

The couple got into the spotlight after being caught kissing on the balcony of Gaga’s house. Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky supposedly met in Los Angeles at Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s birthday party.

Polansky is CEO of the Parker Group Company, and he sits on the board of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.