The Playboy Girl: Kylie Jenner Shares Sizzling Photos From the Shoot!

Kylie Jenner, in September last year, appeared on the pages of the famous magazine “Playboy.” The 22-year-old makeup billionaire delighted her fans on Instagram with a set of photos from the photoshoot for this magazine, which she captioned with: “Playboy outtakes.”

The famous reality star made these pictures for the American Playboy edition, and these sizzling snaps, after 18 hours since posting, already have almost 7 million likes.

One of her followers wrote: “Imagine being this hot,” and another added: “You’re too se*y.” Even the official Playboy Instagram account left a comment and put a heart emoji. “Powerful,” “This is the se*iest picture ever,” “Uh, thank you for the bare bottom and this pose,” some of the comments read.

In the photo, Kylie is lying on the grass undressed and completely wet in a transparent fabric that covered absolutely nothing but served as a decoration only.

In September last year, young brunette posed for her first “Playboy” shoot along with her boyfriend and father of little Stormi, Travis Scott. This time, Kylie shared pictures showing her lush curves and posing solo. Although, these days, it is speculated that they are on the verge of rekindling.

For the September edition of “Playboy,” Kylie Jenner pointed out that she is very proud of all that she has achieved, and that Playboy adores her.