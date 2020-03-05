The Mystery of Kylie Jenner’s Breasts: Fans Claim She Had Surgery!

Reality star Kylie Jenner, 22, posted several bikini photos on her Instagram profile, and her fans immediately noticed one difference.

They noticed that her breasts looked significantly larger than in the previous photos and that she constantly put them in the foreground.

The youngest billionaire’s fans were left confused after she posted on Instagram her photos in a brown bikini with gold chains, in which her breasts look several sizes bigger.

She attracted attention as she pointed her finger at her breasts in that photo. After that, her followers began to compare old photographs with smaller breasts with the last ones published.

They noticed that her breasts are much larger, but she still didn’t admit she has put implants, so everything is still remaining speculation.

“You look beautiful, but you can’t say you didn’t put implants,” “It’s a miracle what plastic surgery and makeup can do”, some of the comments read.

Jenner has denied having any plastic surgery but says she wears Victoria’s Secret push-up bra and uses adhesive straps that visually lift her breasts.

The 22-year-old reality star admitted that she put fillers in her lips and face a few years ago, but that she hasn’t added anything else since. Plastic surgeons and experts in the business believe she has had several surgical interventions, including a nose job.

Kylie was photographed in a bra at the beginning of the year, but then her fans did not notice a possible breast correction. Although many praised her enviable figure and curves at the time, there were also criticisms.

“I still don’t understand why 157 million people follow you”, one of her followers wrote to her and joked that she had finally posted a “photo they had never seen before” and also mentioned her daughter Stormi Webster, whom she has with rapper Travis Scott (28).

“What will your kid think of photos like this when she grows up?”, one of her fans asked.