Kindly Myers Gifts Her Fans With Bikini Snaps

Playboy model Kindly Myers posted a stunning new bikini photo to her Instagram page, treating the fans to yet another look at her famous curves. The blonde bombshell opted for a blue and yellow Bitsy’s micro bikini, and posed in front of photographer Joe Damaso’s camera.

She can be seen leaning on a palm tree at the beach, stroking her hair. The low waist thong made her flat, sculpted stomach stand out, while the micro top barely held in her breasts. The sexy model has over 1.8 million followers, and they rushed to the comment section to praise her natural beauty and amazing figure.

Kindly had a full set of makeup, including lipstick, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, bronzer, and foundation. A subtle silver necklace sat around her neck.

“You look absolutely amazing dear,” and “I love your body so much” were two of the comments from her many fans.

The dreamy beauty often teases with such photos, and her Instagram profile is famous for it. Almost all of her content are snaps of her wearing almost nothing, including skimpy outfits and micro bikinis. She often covers most of her body with her hands.