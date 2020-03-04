Celebrities

Kendall Jenner Sizzles in Tiniest Bikini Ever in the Bahamas

by Tracy Finke
The reality star and model Kendall Jenner shared on her Instagram profile a set of pictures from her vacation in the Bahamas. She flaunted her incredible physique in a tiny vintage bikini that left little to the imagination.

“Me and this bikini: A love story”, she captioned the photos that already have more than 7.5 million likes. In the first photo, she posed on the beach while relaxing on the deck chair and eating watermelon.

Then three mirror selfies followed in which she showed her endless legs and cleavage with a keyhole cut out.

Read also: Kendall Jenner Shocks Her Fans With Bizarre Pictures

Her followers were amazed by Kendall’s look. “Perfection”, “Girl on fire”, “Insane”, were some of the comments. “And you’re telling me she isn’t the best of them? Man, she legit can’t get any better”, one of her fans wrote.

The 24-year-old model is currently on vacation with her sister Kylie and her little daughter Stormi Webster.

Read Also: Kylie and Kendall Jenner Troll Each Other for Having Weird Toes

me and this bikini: a love story

Tracy Finke

