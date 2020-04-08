Keep Your Sanity With Katelyn Runck on the Beach

Fitness coach Katelyn Runck flaunted her perfect body in the new Instagram post and delighted her 2.2 million followers. She posted two snaps of her in sports bra with low-rise leggings posing on a sunny beach and a video of her workout.

“Get fit in and out of the gym, lose weight in the kitchen, keep your sanity at the beach”, she wrote in the caption.

Even though she shares her pictures and videos from the outside, Katelyn regularly encourages her followers to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic and “enjoy quarantine time”.

Fit bombshell loves to share her workout routines on Instagram, especially from the sandy beaches.