A Mexican-American rapper is 24 years old, and already has one album from 2017 SupaJefe, and the mixtapes Real Migo Sh*t and El Southside from 2014 and 2016. In 2015 Kap G made a cameo performance in the comedy-drama film named Dope.

In this movie his role called ‘’Fidel X’’, and he was going on acting classes for this project because he was serious about this movie.

His real name is George Ramirez, and he was born on July 31, 1994, in Long Beach, California. He has 5 older brothers and sisters, and the College Park in Georgia was the place where Kap G spent his early life and goes to Tri-Cities High School in East Point. Kap G had talents for basketball and music since childhood.

Career

His first single featuring Chief Keef was released in 2012, called “Tatted Like Amigos”. Kap G has very successful collaborations also with Jeezy, Kirko Bandz, and T.I. The next year he released a track ‘’Jose Got Dem Tacos’’ with Young Jeezy and got popularity at the young fans. His first mixtape Real Migo Sh*t came in 2014.

The same year Kap G releases the project ‘’Like a Mexican’’ with famous music performer Wiz Khalifa, and the following year ‘’Migo Work’’ and the popular single ‘’La Policia’’ came in 2016.

In March 2016 Kap G published the ‘’El Southside’’ project featuring Young Thug, YFN Lucci, and Cash Out. The most famous songs from this mixtape are ‘’Like El Chapo’’ and ‘’Girlfriend’’.

Mr. Kawan Prather, Dungeon Family A&R Representative, was the first man that discovered Kap G. This record producer and executive sign a music contract with the rapper for Atlantic Records.

On his debut album, SupaJefe from April 2017 appeared Pharrell Williams, Chris Brown and Dae Dae. The most popular songs from this album are ‘’I See You’’, ‘’I Heard’’, ‘’CEO’’ and “Icha Gicha”.

Personal Life

He has a Mexican legacy and because of that, he raps in two languages, English and Spanish. His songs are full of Mexican culture, customs, and Mexican everyday life. His lyrics in songs are describing his childhood experience in black neighbor in Atlanta. His zodiac sign is Leo and he is not married. On the music scene, he is present since 2011.

Kap G Net Worth

Kap G`s net worth is estimated at $500 thousand, and those earnings come from different sources; from music sales, concerts and sales of sweaters, tees, and hats.