Jojo Babie Asks Her Fans to Caption Her Latest Bootyfull Pic

The famous Instagram model Jojo Babie flaunted her lush curves once again in her latest Instagram post. The blond bombshell photoshopped herself in the picture as a giant beauty who is crashing the city with her high heels.

The 31-year-old American with Asian origin posed in leopard print crop top and white thong, emphasizing her peachy posterior. “Don’t worry..I’ll protect your city!”, Babie wrote in the caption.

She asked her 9.8 million followers to help her caption this photo, and in return, the one with the best idea will get a follow back.

Her fans wasted no time, so the comment section soon became full of creative captions. “That booty casting a shadow across the city”, “JoJo-Corona Antivirus“, “Jojozilla”, “Statue of beauty”, some of the comments read.