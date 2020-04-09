Jojo Babie Turns Herself Into the Simpsons Character

Instagram model Jojo Babie is trying to keep her 9.6 million followers animated during the coronavirus lockdown by posting provocative photos daily.

This time she shared a picture of herself as the Simpsons character. The cartoon version of the blond bombshell is posing in red strappy underwear in front of the famous house in Springfield. Along with this picture, Babie shared the real photo of which was the cartoon one created.

“Jojo Simpson outside your house. You gonna let me in?”, Babie asked her followers in the caption and received more than 2.000 replies.

“Simpson’s you? No… live-action you? Why are you still outside?”, “You are very beautiful and attractive and amazing love you so much”, “Ring my bell babe”, some of the comments read.

This is not the first time that the model shares her pictures with characters from the famous show. She is obviously a big fan.