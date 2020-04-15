John Krasinski Net Worth 2020 – Career and Awards

Best known for his role in NBC’s sitcom “The Office,” John Krasinski is an American actor, screenwriter, producer, and director. He also lent his voice to several animated movies, including “Monsters University” and “The Wind Rises,” and he narrated a few TV commercials.

His full name is John Burke Krasinski and he was born in October 1979 to parents Mary Clare and Ronald Krasinski. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, but raised in Newton. He graduated from Newton South High School in 1997, and four years later, from Brown University.

He continued his education at Waterford, Connecticut’s National Theatre Institute, and he studied the Royal Shakespeare Company. When he completed school, he taught English in Costa Rica and he was a member of a sketch comedy group “Out of Bonds.”

In 2008, he got engaged to Emily Blunt, and two years later, the two got married and they have been in a happy marriage ever since. They have two daughters together, Violet and Hazel.

John Krasinski showed interest in production in early childhood, as he was in the school production of “Annie” when he was in the 6th grade. His first debut movie in his career was 2000’s “State and Main,” and he had several minor roles in films such as “Fighting Still Life,” “Kinsey,” “Taxi,” “A New Wave,” “For Your Consideration,” and “The Holiday.”

As his career developed, he had more and more significant roles, including his work on “Brief Interviews with Hideous Men” in 2009, when he was an actor, screenwriter, producer, and director. In 2012, he was the screenwriter and producer for “Promise Land.”

As previously mentioned, he voiced quite a few characters in animated films. Apart from “Monsters University” and “The Wind Rises,” these also include “Shrek the Third,” “Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet,” and “Animal Crackers.”

When it comes to his awards and achievements, John Krasinski won the Gold Derby Award in 2007, the National Board of Review Award in 2009, as well as the Teen Choice Award in the category of “Choice Movie Actor: Romantic Comedy” in 2011. In 2015, he was nominated for the Behind the Voice Actors Award. Today, his net worth is estimated to be more than $18 million.