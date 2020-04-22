Isabella Buscemi Shows-Off Frisky Booty on Instagram

Isabella Buscemi loves to tease her fans. It’s what she’s done with her latest Instagram post. Isa shared yet another sizzling photo showing her in a beautiful black bikini. The focus is, of course, on her booty. The photo was shared almost one day ago, and it managed to collect nearly 70 thousand likes.



The picture shows the model in her backyard, posing with her side profile turned to the camera. Same as all of us, Miss Buscemi is obviously practicing social distancing, as she’s completely alone. Isa let one had fallen next to her body, while the other one was up as she was grabbing her had. The always present smile was also there.

2.1 million of her fans must be satisfied as Isabella Buscemi always looks terrific when sporting black bikinis. The photo might not be revealing as her previous one in fluorescent green on, but the fans won’t mind we are sure. The bikini in question is, as we already said black, and has little gold chains connecting the critical parts—both in the upper part and in the lower end.

Miss Buscemi decided not to wear much jewelry in this photo, as we can only see one ring on her ring finger. The lower part of her body is the one she wanted to show to the world as she’s promoting her booty and the results she gained by working out.

Her look and gains are passing our eye test, together with all of her followers. Judging by almost 800 comments, people find it reasonable to praise her too. All that is left now is to wait for Isabella Buscemi to gladden us with another photo on her Instagram page.