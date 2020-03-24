Indian Police Use Force on People Who Refuse to Stay in During Lockdown

The whole world is dealing with coronavirus and its effects. In the majority of countries affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, the significant measures and restrictions have been introduced to prevent the spread and death of those infected.

According to Hindustan Times, the number of cases that tested positive for Covid-19 in India reaches 500, and only in Maharashtra that number crossed 100 on Tuesday.

During the lockdown, police are in charge of monitoring if people comply with city restrictions. So they are taking strict actions against those who are stepping out.

It includes deflating tires on vehicles and beating up people who were out on the street amid the lockdown.

In Nagpur, Police are forcing people to do squats on the road.