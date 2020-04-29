Holly Sanders Shares Steamy Pics During Quarantine

Fox Sports host Holly Sanders, 33, shared some steamy lingerie photos to her Instagram page. The former golfer has been quite active on social media during quarantine, treating her fans with some sizzling snaps.

During the pandemic, Holly has been forced to spend her time home. She regularly posts on he Instagram where she has over 461,000 followers, stating how she misses sports and events.

She has therefore been sharing some of her old pictures from the time when life was simpler. In most of them, Holly can be seen wearing skimpy bikinis, provocative lingerie, and skintight outfits. Her flat stomach, dreamy curves, and long legs are in every post.

The brunette bombshell has had a busy and exciting life with tons of traveling. Her job includes touring various sporting events, meeting celebrities, and interviewing them. It is therefore understandable that she misses it all so much.

Like the rest of us, she will need to be a little more patient until things go back to normal. Until then, her followers have a lot to look forward to on her Instagram feed!