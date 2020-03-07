Hannah Palmer Treats Her Fans With Bikini Photos

Young Instagram model Hannah Palmer, 21, posed for her social media platform account in a miniature blue bikini, giving her 1.3 million followers a lot to talk about.

For Taco Tuesday, as she says in the caption, she opted for a triangle blue bikini top that had troubles keeping her breasts from falling out. Therefore, both the under-boob and the side-boob are visible.

Read also: Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Her Teen Son Takes Her Bikini Photos

View this post on Instagram taco tuesday🌮 A post shared by Hannah Palmer (@hannah_cpalmer) on Mar 3, 2020 at 9:37am PST

The matching thong lower piece of the bikini also did a lot for her incredible curves, displaying her fit figure and showcasing exactly why the bombshell is so popular online.

View this post on Instagram taco tuesday🌮 A post shared by Hannah Palmer (@hannah_cpalmer) on Mar 3, 2020 at 9:37am PST

Hannah was sitting on a swing, waiting for her taco to be ready. She was all smiles, with a thick choker necklace around her neck and a pair of wide shades on her head.

One commentator wrote, “You look absolutely beautiful girl,” while another added, “I love the photo, you’re gorgeous as always.” The post has more than 74,000 likes and nearly 800 comments. The photo was taken in Cancun, Mexico, where she is currently enjoying her vacation.