Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Curves in a Stunning Bikini

by Elsa Stringer

Instagram beauty Hanna Palmer has left her fans speechless one more time after sharing a breathtaking photo of herself in a sexy burgundy bikini.

The blonde stunner is seen on a beach, striking a provocative pose with both her hands in the air. Since she was snapped from the side, her side boob is visible and her arched booty is in full focus.

a world away

What is more, her fit figure is on full display in this revealing, interestingly designed mini bikini. Palmer has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and this post has gained almost 97,000 likes so far.

missing hawaii💛

The beautiful model shares dreamy and racy photos and videos daily, and she can be seen in skimpy clothes and micro bikinis in most of them. Recently she has shared an Ester-inspired slideshow, as well as one in which she is wearing a barely visible pink bikini.

Happy Easter🐰💜

