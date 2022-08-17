Will A Hair Straightener Damage My Hair?

Using a hair straightener is an easy way to deal with your hair. It makes them look shiny and smooth and thus, they become easy for you to handle. Furthermore, you can occasionally use the straightener however, the problem arises when your daily use begins. Daily use of heat will cause damage to your hair. Even if you use heat-protection serums and sprays, regular use will only cause more damage.

Exposure to heat for a long time will make your hair dry and damage the roots and follicles. Thus, your hair will become brittle and sensitive. As a result of this, you will suffer from hair fall.

So what can you do then?

Limiting your straightener use is one thing. Another thing that you can do is take care of your hair by oiling them regularly and using a good quality straightener. Here are some quality straighteners that will reduce the heat damage.

1. NuMe Megastar hair straightener Tourmaline flat iron

This flat iron offers ultimate protection to your hair through its far infrared and negative ion technology. In addition to this, it also has an additional infrared light strip and negative ion booster. They offer extra protection and prevent heat damage and also make your hair look extra-silky and shiny. Plus, the tourmaline plating offers equal heat distribution and offers quick and smooth results.

And you need not worry about the hair type because it works for all. So whether you have super-thick or curly hair, it will work for you. Likewise, it works equally well for frizzy and wavy hair. Additionally, you will be able to use it as a curler. The iron plate is 1 inch wide, therefore, it will make good curls. Furthermore, it will work well for short hair too.

The heat setting will let you take it as high as 450 degrees Fahrenheit. So you can increase or decrease the temperature according to your hair type. For thick and curly hair, you will need to use it at its maximum power. Furthermore, you will see the temperature display on the digital screen present on the top. Thus, it will be easier for you to set the right temperature according to your hair type.

If you are interested in buying this iron or wish to learn more about it, click here.

2. BaByliss Pro – nano-titanium 1-inch flat iron

BaByliss needs no introduction, their products are usually the best ones in the market. And this BaByliss Pro offers 1-inch wide iron plates. This makes it equally good for short and long hair. Furthermore, the suitable plate size also makes it good for curling your hair. Thus, this single product will allow you to try different hairstyles including straightening, curling, and getting beach waves.

However, the highlight is the titanium plating. This flat iron contains titanium plates that are known for their equal heat distribution. So there won’t be hot spots that might damage your hair. Furthermore, all of your hair will be straightened equally. In addition to this, the plates also have negative ion technology that makes your hair look smooth and shiny.

Furthermore, it contains all-directional floating plates. This design will make the job easier and quicker. So you won’t need to iron your hair again and again. One single pass will let you see the results. Furthermore, there is a digital display that will let you see the heat setting. And control buttons are on the lower side. So you won’t accidentally change the setting while using it. Therefore, it not only brings better results but is also user-friendly.

3. HSI Professional Glider, Ceramic tourmaline ionic flat iron

The next straightener that we have on our list is from HIS professional. It lets you try different hairstyles. With its ideal plate size and design, you can straighten your hair or make them wavy or curly. Try different styles or get beach waves. You will have a lot of options with minimal effort.

Furthermore, the ceramic plates with tourmaline plating and ionic technology make it better. You will get better heat protection so the heat damage will be less with this flat iron. Moreover, tourmaline ensures equal heating thus, bringing quick results. And the ionic technology will bring shine to your hair and make them look super-smooth.

The temperature range for this straightener is from 140 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the best part of this flat iron is that you will receive a silk bag and gloves. You can wear gloves while styling your hair. So the risk of burning your hands will be low. Furthermore, you can store it in a silk bag while traveling. This will save you space in your bag and makes the straightener travel-friendly.

4. T3 Micro Lucea, professional straightener

Last but not the least, this professional-quality straightener with rapid IQ technology. This will let you have professional quality results at home. With its rapid heat IQ technology, you will get heat precision. The temperature settings can be controlled digitally in 9 settings. This makes it suitable for every hair type. Furthermore, you will get quick results with just a single slide.

The 1-inch wide plate makes it suitable for short and long hair. Furthermore, this plate size is best for curling the hair. So you won’t be only straightening them with this flat iron. Moreover, it contains microchip technology along with CeraSync heaters. So get precise heating and smooth and shiny results in less time with this smart styling tool.

In addition to this, the ceramic plating makes it safe to use. It will protect your hair against heat damage. However, you should not use it excessively. Because even after heat protection technology, nothing can bring 100 percent security. Daily use of even the good products will cause damage to your hair if you continue it in the longer run. Therefore, you need to limit your use even with the best products.