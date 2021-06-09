5 Factors You Need to Consider When Buying a Pillowcase – 2021 Guide

Alongside mattress, we can see that having a good pillow is something that can be described as crucial when talking about bedding items. Some people argue that having a proper pillow is much more important than any other factor because this is the item where you put your head on it. At the same time, it has the task of providing support both for your head and spine.

Only by having proper support, you will have a chance to have a good night’s sleep. In case you wake up tired and with a sore neck, this is a clear sign that you need to change something. Furthermore, we can see that there is one of the elements that people overlook pretty often. We are talking about pillowcases. These are used for the protection of your pillow from all outside influences.

Not only that it will be much more pleasant for you, but you can also see that it can prolong its life span. One of the best models is certainly Elegear arc-chill cooling pillowcases, and if you want to take a look at it, visit here. Now, we would like to talk about some of the most important factors you need to consider before you buy one of these. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of these factors.

1. The Material

Since we are talking about an item that will touch your face every night, you will need to choose the proper material. Thankfully, you will see that there are a lot of different ones to choose from. It needs to be said that there are two types of these materials, they can be either natural or synthetic. Naturally, the decision you make should be based entirely on your needs and preferences.

The commonest materials you will stumble across at the market is certainly cotton. We can see that it is not used only for these. Instead, you can find it in a lot of different bedding items. We are talking about the material that is easy to maintain, lightweight, and when done properly, it can be considered luxurious by some standards. Among other materials, you can find satin, flannel, linen, polyester, etc.

2. The Size

Many people don’t know that the size of their pillows has a big influence on how good their sleep will be. Naturally, the size needs to complement the size of the bed. It means that it will provide you with a chance to be mobile enough in your sleep. You may know that there are three main sizes. We are talking about standard, queen, or king. So, the size of the pillowcase needs to complement the pillow’s size.

While you will receive some of these with the pillows, you will certainly need to look for some additional ones. The reason is quite simple, changing these from time to time is important. But you will need to know that finding these will not be easy always. Sometimes, you will need to conduct quite a research before you can come across the right size and type of pillowcases. So, research is a must.

3. Waterproof

One of the most overlooked factors is that the chance of moisture accumulating during the night is pretty high. Almost every person in the world will sweat during sleep and the pillowcase will absorb a majority of it. If you have made a bad choice, that is. That’s why it is important to look for some waterproof pillowcases. They will prevent the water from being absorbed. Plus, the moisture will not accumulate.

Not paying attention to this factor can cause you a lot of problems down the road. We are talking about you developing some serious health conditions like the common cold or pneumonia. Not to mention that you will not be as comfortable as you can be when you have a completely waterproof pillowcase. Naturally, one of the most important aspects you will need to look into is certainly material.

4. Thread Count

Without any doubt, you have heard the term “thread count” at least once. It is a measure that provides you with information about the coarseness or fineness of the material. To provide you with the simplest description possible, we would like to say that you are looking at threads per inch. We are talking about one of the clearest indicators about how the quality of the fabric of the pillowcase is.

The higher the number is, the durable the material will be. For example, we can see that 500 is considered to be a pretty high rate, which means that the fabric will be quite durable. However, there are some pieces whose TPI can go as far as 1000. These are considered luxurious pieces and you would need to invest quite a lot of money into these.

5. Soundproof

The last entry on this list of factors would be the soundproof aspect. When we say this, we meant that the pillowcase you use shouldn’t make any kind of sound while you are sleeping on it. Why is that? According to some studies and surveys, we can see that a majority of people have a problem with these sounds, who can wake them up quite easily.

To prevent this from happening, you should look only for those who don’t make any kind of sound. How will you know if you got just the thing? Well, you should ask the seller, or if you are at an online store, be sure to read the product description. If you are fortunate enough and you haven’t experienced any kind of these noises in your life, you don’t know how stressful they can be. So, avoiding them is a must.

In Conclusion

We are sure that you didn’t know that there are a lot of different factors you need to take into consideration before you buy pillowcases. But now you know that there are at least a couple of them. Here, you can take at some of the most important ones. They will be of much help when you need an item like this.