Emily Ratajkowski Poses Naked With Her German Shepherd

by Elsa Stringer
Russian supermodel and according to many one of the most beautiful women in the world, Emily Ratajkowski, 28, posed for a photo lying naked in her bed, next to her beautiful German shepherd.

However, what makes the photo special is the way she hid behind her pet, who helped her in hiding away her naked body from the camera. Many will be jealous of the big dog for being next to the model while she was lying there naked.

Since it was an Instagram story, it disappeared forever after 24 hours since she uploaded it. Still, the sneaky fans managed to take screenshots and show it to those who have missed it.

The beauty has over 25.6 million followers on her profile where she frequently surprises her fans with such photographs and short videos.

Elsa Stringer

