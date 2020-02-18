Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Curves in a Tiny Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski is considered to be one of the most beautiful women in the world and boasts the title of one of the most sought after models. The 28-year-old beauty is great at advertising fashion brands, especially swimwear, which she designs herself.

Ratajkowski launched a collection of bikinis and swimsuits under her brand Inamorata three years ago. She decided that the best model for advertising her brand is rather she herself.

The beautiful brunette posted on her Instagram profile several sizzling photos from Jamaica, posing in tiny bikinis.

She has recently faced a public backlash for overusing Photoshop after she posted a set of pictures with her bottom unnaturally enlarged and distorted.

Emily is often accused of using too much Photoshop, but based on her latest Instagram posts, it’s undeniable that her body looks perfect.

She recently introduced her new swimsuit collection, so she posed in one of her bikinis on the beach while her breasts were at the forefront. Emily was inspired by a Versace bikini that costs around $ 1,400. Supposedly, she will sell her bikini at the same price as Versace.

The model is currently staying in Jamaica with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 32, with whom she has been married since 2018.

Ratajkowski gained worldwide fame after appearing in the music video of Robin Thicke for the song “Blurred Lines ” in 2013 and became one of the most sought after names in the fashion world.

There are more and more of those who think that Emily Ratajkowski is promoting an unrealistic standard of beauty, but it is of no concern to her. She is dedicated to her career, designing her own line of bikinis and underwear, as well as walking on runways.