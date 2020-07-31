Dr. Dre’s career has a long history. However, not only is he a well-known rapper and a big name in the hip-hop industry, but also an excellent businessman.

Dr. Dre has been around for thirty years which makes his name rather valuable and famous in the industry. Also, he is recognized as the most famous artist both in the U.S. and internationally. Apparently, according to Forbes, his net worth is around $740, even though some claim that it is more than that.

The Early life of Dr. Dre

Born in Compton, California, on the 18th of February 1965, his birth name is Andre Romelle Young. Both of his parents were singers. When he was seven years old, his parents got divorced, after which he stayed with his mother, who had several marriages.

As a child, he was interested in music only. Therefore, he was not that great at school. However, he was very dedicated and persistent while working on the musical skills that he later turned it into a career. Throughout his school years, he would often hang out at the Eve After Dark club, where he would listen to numerous rappers and DJs performing.

Soon he became a DJ himself, which led him to join the group called World Class Wreckin’Cru. This was a very popular group in the 1980s which shook the scene of the West Coast Hip Hop.

Dr. Dre’s Rap Career

Dr. Dre, together with his friends, started a group called N.W.A. back in 1985. This group became famous for the explicit lyrics of their songs, primarily concerned with life on the streets. One of the most famous songs, followed by controversies, was F***tha Police. The complete album started a whole new era in the music industry – gangsta rap.

In 1991, Dre left N.W.A. and started a solo career. His first album, The Chronic, was first in the hip hop charts in 1992. Interestingly, Snoop Dogg, who was less famous back then, featured on the album. His second album came out in 1999. Its title was 2001, and once again Dr. Dre’s music was shaking the hip hop charts in the United States, and in the world, as well.

After his second album, he decided to focus more on helping other young artists. So, he dedicated himself to producing their songs and albums, as well as helping them start their own careers.

Therefore, an artist like Eminem, Tupac Shakur, and 50 Cent have mentioned on numerous occasions that they will forever be thankful to Dr. Dre. Around that time, he announced the release of this third album, Detox.

However, the third album never came out. Instead, his final album, called Compton, on which he collaborated with famous names like Eminem, Xzibit, and Snoop Dogg, was released in 2015. Dre stated that it was inspired by Stright Outta Compton by N.W.A.

Dr. Dre’s Projects and Business Ventures

In 1996, after leaving Death Row Records, Dre wanted to continue working as a producer, so he started his own record label called Aftermath Entertainment.

One of his recent business investments is Beats Electronics, a brand of headphones, which he co-founded. In 2014, this brand was sold to Apple for $3.2 billion.

Also, Dr. Dre has been involved in some movies. For example, he played in Set It Off (1996), Training Day (2001), and The Wash (2001). In 2015, we even produced a biographical movie about the N.W.A, called Straight Outta Compton.

Also, he has supported brands like Coors Light, Chrysler 300s, St. Ides, Dr. Pepper.

Dr. Dre’s Cars and Houses

When it comes to his cars, Dre is a big fan of luxurious and black cars like Hummer H2, Bentley Continental GT, Cadillac Escalade ESV, and Crysler 300s.

When the deal with Apple was closed, the famous rapper decided to buy a mansion in Los Angeles. This extravagant house resembles a real castle, with five bedrooms, a gym, pool, sauna, nine bathrooms, very stylish balconies, central hall, library and den.

After he has bought this home, he sold his previous residence for 32.5 million dollars, which is almost twice the price he paid for it back in 2011. Some even claim that he is the owner of a residence near the Carbon Beach in Malibu, whose price is estimated to be 4.8 million dollars.

Dr. Dre’s Overall Net Worth

Dr. Dre has come a long way from his humble beginning to becoming one of the most successful stars in the world. Despite the fact that his life wasn’t easy, he proved that with hard work and persistence everything can be achieved.

The successful rapper started earning money by selling his own music in the beginning, to making fortune by producing works by other artists.

He earned 6 million dollars in 1992 from his first album, whereas 10 million from his second album in 1999. However, it seems that his incomes got larger and larger as he got involved in a business, such as producing.

All of Dre’s hard work paid off, providing him with an amazing net worth of 740 million dollars. Furthermore, according to Forbes, his net worth is even going to increase in the future, which will make him the wealthiest hip hop king in the world.