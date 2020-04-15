Don Rickles was a famous American actor, stand-up comedian, and writer. His famous movies include “Kelly’s Heroes” and “Run Silent. Run Deep”. Regarding his comedy work, he is mainly an insult comic. In addition, he has appeared on numerous talk shows and gave his voice to many films. Read on to find out more about his life, work, and earnings.

Personal Life

Donald Jay Rickles was born on May 8, 1926, in Beverly Hills, California, America, to parents Max and Etta Rickles. He was raised in Jackson Heights, New York. Later, he graduated from Newtown High School and then served in the United States Navy during World War II. However, he was discharged in 1946, after which he went to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts to study.

Don Rickles married Barbara Sklar in Match of 1965. The pair has two children together, son Larry and daughter Mindy.

Unfortunately, Don Rickles passed away on April 6, 2017, from type II diabetes, hypertension, and renal failure. He was 90 years old when he passed away. Many celebrities paid tribute to him, including Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, and Martin Scorsese. Don Rickles was cremated in the Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery.

Career

Rickles worked in the nightclub “Murray Franklin’s” during the 1950s. In 1995, he was the announcer of a TV show called “Stage 7”, after which he was the guest announcer on “Chevron Hall of Star” and “Cavalcade of America”.

In the year 1959, he was a guest on a TV series “The Thin Man”. Later, in 1968, the Don Rickles hosted “The Don Rickles Show”. He had many television appearances on shows, including “C.P.O. Sharkey”, “‘Hot in Cleveland’, ‘’Daddy Dearest’, “The Wool Cap”, ‘’Get Smart’, “Run for Your Life”, “The Dick Van Dyke Show”, and “Burke’s Law”.

His movie debut came in 1958, with a role in “Run Silent. Run Deep”. Oher movie roles of his were in “The Rabbit Trap”, “The Rat Race”, “Muscle Beach Party”, “Bikini Beach”, “The Money Jungle”, “Kelly’s Heroes”, “The Love Machine”, “Enter Laughing”, “Dirty Work”, and “Innocent Blood”.

One of his most famous roles is as the voice of “Mr. Potato Head”, an iconic character from the legendary animated movie “Toy Story”.

Except for his acting career, he released two albums and wrote two books.

Regarding awards and recognition for his work, Don Rickles received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000. In 2013, he got a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Friars Club, while he also won A Johnny Carson Award the previous year.

In 2008, he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, while a year later in 2009, he won the Legend Award.

Net Worth

At the time of his passing, the famous actor had an estimated net worth of around $30 million. His work in acting and comedy contributed most to his wealth. His estate in California is worth $2.5 million.