5 Best Design Tools for Businesses – 2020 Guide

If you are required to tighten a screw, you won’t opt for a hammer, and the same is in the case of business. Depending upon the task or your field of innovation, there are many interesting tools, methods, and approaches that can support and be a helpful hand in one or the other way while designing and innovating different business models.

To be an effective business person, one needs to be familiar with HCD and a bunch of diverse qualitative as well as quantitative problem-solving methods, which could be anything starting from conducting Design Research right through to building robust prioritization or evaluative frameworks or otherwise financial models.

The design tools are one such approach for mankind to make their work a bit smarter, faster, and easier in every aspect.

Here are the five most demanded and easy to use tools you would find right to shape your business positively.

Top Design Tools That Are Must-Haves for a Business

1. Slazzer

Tired of spending too much time figuring out what to do with the background stuff of your images? Slazzer can help you out with this.

This is an AI-based photo editing tool that uses advanced computer vision algorithms to detect the foreground pixels and removes /separates the background pixels from the foreground without harming it in just a fraction of seconds. What makes this tool best is no requirement of any prerequisite knowledge, which means if you are non-professional, then also your desire to update beautiful backgrounds in your pictures is 100% fulfilled automatically.

For more details, visit Slazzer.

Some of the key features this tool provides are:

Removes background automatically without using photoshop or any prior knowledge.

With the help of new backgrounds and magnificent effects, you can beautify your pictures.

Proved to be useful for both personal as well as business purposes.

Saves time and money, thereby enabling you to show your artistic skills without costing a single penny and helps in increasing productivity by 10 times.

Provides a facility to remove background images using a single API call.

Slazzer also has a WordPress plugin that can help you edit images on your respective website in real-time.

2. Skitch

Loved Evernote? Well, they made another app, and it’s awesome. This is a handy screen capture program specialized by Evernote, is a functional and free tool for marketers and designers. People get their point across with fewer words. The screenshot editing and sharing utility are available for OS X, iOS, Windows, and Android. The app permits the user to add shapes, arrows, text, and doodles to annotate existing or freshly captured images and file them away to their Evernote account for later use. Originally developed by Plasq, Skitch was acquired by Evernote on August 18, 2011, and is to date supported by them.

Don’t have an Evernote account? No problem at all. All capturing, mark-up, saving, and sharing functions can be done without having a permanent account. However, if you are looking for an organized cloud-based place to save your skitch photos, it is highly recommended to Evernote.

This is the best option for designing standard operating procedures for your whole team, delivering your client exactly what you wish them to see.

3. ADOBE InDesign

InDesign is a page layout program that is used to design everything from multi-page brochures and web art to signage and ads. Undoubtedly the best choice to design and publish multi-page documents containing text, vector artwork, and images.

Uses precise grids and guides to position page elements and create polished layouts. Allows taking advantage of professional typesetting features to format text consistently across pages, chapters, and publications. Also used to create a variety of digital as well as printed material such as stationery, resumes, pamphlets, annual reports, catalogs, interactive digital publications, books, magazines, and much more.

InDesign is available only by subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud, either as a single app or by paying the respective amount that is about $20.99 per month or as a part of the entire design suite. A professionally designed InDesign template works best in creating business cards too.

4. PicMonkey

PicMonkey is a visual communication online platform that enables both non-designers and designers equally to create stunning visuals in a fraction of seconds. It describes itself as a “photo editor, design maker, and idea realizer,” which in human terms means to have access to everything related to photo editing, collage making, and graphic designing. The process is intuitive, which results in spending more time optimizing blog posts instead of sprucing up its accompanying featured image.

It is best when you wish to make business cards or flyer designs, or shareable graphics for social media. It is a budget able editing option for users. It can be accessed from a web browser or through a mobile app. A premium version is also available on an annual subscription.

While editing, you can work around with some exciting features like:

· Resizing

· Adjusting exposure

· Adjusting color

· Sharpening

· Rotating

· Choosing various templates

· Adding fonts and graphics

· Saving your design along with editing your creation whenever you want.

5. Infusionsoft

It is a powerful, integrated sales and marketing cloud-based software solution that combines CRM (customer relationship management), marketing automation, e-commerce, and payments solutions with a vibrant marketplace of apps, integrations, and partners.

Used by businesses to send not only primarily marketing emails but also marketing texts, autodial marketing calls, and other methods of marketing communications to consumers and business customers.

Definitely not for beginners (there’s a bit of a learning curve!), but once you are up and experienced, there are plenty of powerful features and capabilities that you can take advantage of.

Whether you are looking to boost your company’s online persona, design a flawless website to boost traffic, or throw a killer corporate party, your employees and customers will never forget these business design tools. You can also rely on these when you need help in performing your company’s various tasks with ease. Go through them and make them part of your day-to-day business functions.