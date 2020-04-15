We bet you know the worldwide famous TV star, David Caruso. With his fair skin and orange hair, David Caruso is one of the most successful actors of crime series since the 1990s. David`s most famous series CSI Miami was filmed for 10 years.

In his rich acting career, he had transferred from television to film, and back, from big screen to a little one. After no so well film reputation, and bad choices David Caruso is back to TV job, and his net worth is estimated at $40 million. Thanks to the CSI Miami series he becomes a TV icon in the role of Horacio Caine.

Early Life

David Caruso is born, on January 7th, 1956, and raised in a place called Queens, Forest Hills, New York. His father was Charles Caruso, a magazine and daily paper proofreader, and his mother Joan was a librarian. First David went to a Catholic Secondary School, and then to Archbishop Molloy, in 1968 Briarwood. He graduated in the year 1974.

David Caruso has had three marriages. Margaret Buckley was his wife since May 4th, 1996 to January 17th, 2007. In 1984 David has married Rachel Ticotin and divorced after 3 years of marriage. From this marriage, he has one daughter, called Greta. She is a Yale student. The third spouse is Cheri Maugans, and they were in marriage from March 30th, 1979 to February 21st, 1984.

From the relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Liza Marquez, he has two children, Marquez Anthony, and Paloma Raque.

Career

In 1974 when he finished school he tried in business work, but it was not so successful. After six years he appeared in movies Without Warning (1980) and Getting Wasted (1980). The 1980s was the movie decade for Caruso because he filmed many movies then, such as Gentleman and An Officer (1982), China Girl (1987), Thief of Hearts (1984), First Blood (1982), Blue City (1986), and Twins (1988).

He also had a role in the TV series Crime Story (1986). King of New York (1990), where he played a cop turned bad, and Mad Dog and Glory (1993), was his achievement in the 1900s.

When he showed up as a detective John Kelly in the popular series NYPD Blue (1993) he got the fame and love from the audience. His other movies where he was playing detectives in the 1900s are the Kiss of Death (1995), and Jade (1995). For these two movies, he was nominated for the “Razzie” award for the “Most exceedingly awful New Star”.

After two years in 1997, he appeared in the movie Cold Around the Heart, where he was playing a gem thief. In this film, his female partner was Kelly Lynch.

In the film Proof of Life (2000), he was the supporting role and the main role was given to Russell Crowe. Next year he filmed Session 9 (2001) and in 2002 David appeared in the Canadian film Black Point.