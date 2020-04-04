Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Is the Queen of Splits

The Instagram sensation from Russia, Dasha Mart, once again proved that she is the Queen of splits. The bombshell joined in trending Internet dare – the split challenge.
Dasha Mart is famous for her jaw-dropping displays of flexibility. Once again, the brunette didn’t disappoint her 1.9 million followers.
Firstly, she did some stretching exercises before giving a performance, and she taped it all and shared it as an Instagram story.
She also delighted her followers with a picture of her in a turquoise bikini. Dasha often shares her bikini photos, as well as images and videos of her doing splits.
How Dasha spends her time in quarantine, you can see in the following videos and pictures.
View this post on Instagram
What is your top three favorite movies to watch ?⤵️ Напишите пожалуйста 3 самых любимых фильма , которые стоит посмотреть всем ⤵️ Давайте будем максимально полезны друг другу 🙏🏼 Мои три 🍿Мотылёк 2017 / Papillon 2017 🍿Этот неловкий момент / One Wild Moment 2015 🍿Далласский клуб покупателей / Dallas Buyers Club