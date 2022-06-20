Do You Use A Curling Wand On Wet Or Dry Hair?

Maintaining a good haircut can be quite challenging for women. Also, visiting your hairdresser all the time will require a lot of money. Therefore, a great alternative is to buy a curling wand. There are different versions of this product available on the market today, and the main advantage is that you can manage to improve your hairstyle in a couple of minutes. If you are interested in Hair strengthener, check out NumeHair.

However, it is crucial to learn more about this process before you decide to buy any device to make your hairstyle. It requires some skills and experience. The problem is that it might appear good at the moment, but you might face an unpleasant surprise few hours after you leave your home. For example, the effect can be quite different when you apply it on dry or wet hair. We are going to discuss more about which one is the best option.

What is the Best Option?

It depends on various factors when it comes to choosing the right solution. First of all, we have to mention the condition of your hair and how it reacts to curling. If you have naturally curly hair, the process will be much easier. Also, there is no need to worry about the moment when you should use the device since you can start with it while showering as well.

However, you will reach longer-lasting effects if you wait until you wash and dry your hair. On the other side, keep in mind that there is a risk that you will damage your hair if you choose to use the device while it is still wet. The problem is that this machine will heat it, but you might not notice that on time and end up with burned ends.

Another very important thing is to apply the right products. Different types of sprays and lotions can make your hair look shiny and provide a much better formation of curls. Even though it might appear easier to use the device on wet hair, it might not appear so good when it gets dry. Therefore, a simple solution is to always use a drier before curling device.

What is the Best Practice?

It is never recommended to play around with this device, especially if you don’t have enough experience. In that matter, research online or consult some experts so you can be sure that you are making the right action. In case you have more sensitive hair, the appliance of the right products is very important. Also, you should set the right temperature.

Those with naturally dry hair will have to use higher temperature, but you will have to set some limits so you can prevent potential damage. The great thing is that there is a special product available for curling, which is a spray that you can apply to make your hair more resistant to heat. Moreover, when you finish with the process, regular spray will keep it in the right position for a longer time.

If you had some issues with keeping the style for a longer time, maybe the washing time is responsible for that. Women with soft and silky hair will find it more challenging to make and keep their curls. Therefore, the best solution is to avoiding washing it for a day or two, and you will get a desired style much easier.

Furthermore, you should never rush while making curls. Patience will help you create a much better haircut. Therefore, focus on each particular part, and be sure to apply heat in the right way, which is around 10 seconds. After you finish with one piece, start with another one, but then return on the previous curl after it gets dry. Besides that, you don’t need any additional tools like comb. The best option is to hold each part with your hands and be gentle.

Avoid Common Mistakes

It is not a rare case that women are facing issues with their curling wands where it simply won’t produce the right effect. However, there are many reasons why you might be facing that. For instance, if your hair is in good condition, and with a fine structure, there is no need to force by applying too much heat. That might only lead to damage. On the other hand, if your hair is thick, you will have to hold the wand in the same place for a longer time.

There are some other common mistakes beginners are making, like choosing the wrong wand, or trying to make things faster by applying it on more hair at once. An even bigger mistake is when you try to use it while your hair is wet, and you start with a higher temperature. You will hear the sound that represent negative effects caused by the heated wand.

If your hair is in excellent condition, you might be able to start with the process while it is still wet, but only if you set a lower temperature. You can increase it for improved results once you get your hair completely dried.

Last Words

As you can see, the conclusion is quite simple, and that is to avoid using the wand when your hair is still wet. Even if you have hair in perfect condition, there is no risk to make any damage to it. The features of it can also make a difference. For example, someone with soft and silky hair will find it more difficult to create curls and keep them for a longer time.

In the end, if you are not sure how to start, or in case that you simply cannot manage to make a desired haircut, the best solution is to visit a professional. You can pay more attention to his actions so you can learn how to is it at home.

The selection of this device is also very important. When you are looking to buy one, focus on the size, levels of heat, and whether a producer is reliable or not.