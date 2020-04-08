Cindy Prado Shows Off a Racy Braless Outfit

Instagram model Cindy Prado has surprised her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a breathtaking new photo that highlights her incredibly fit body and show a high sense of fashion.

The blonde stunner uploaded three photos and made a slideshow. In all three, she is sitting on a wooden stool, leaning back with her right leg on another piece of furniture.

She is wearing an unbuttoned denim shirt, under which she did not wear anything. Her breasts are somewhat visible, teasing her dreamy body and curves. She also wore a matching color thong, and white leather heeled boots.

Prado is looking straight at the camera in one photo, laughing it off in the second, and looking away in the third. The post has over 49,000 likes and 700 comments. Her fans are writing how hot and beautiful she is in the comment section, as they are on every other post.

Prado is quite active on social media, mostly Instagram, and her feed is filled with similarly revealing and amazing photographs of her fashion choices, almost-naked body, and exotic destinations.