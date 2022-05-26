The Most Complete Camping Checklist for 2022

In recent years, affected by the epidemic, travel has been restricted, and camping has become a key tourism keyword under the epidemic, which has attracted widespread attention. So, what do you need to prepare for camping? The most complete list of camping equipment in 2022 is attached!

What do I need to prepare for camping?

1. Waterproof and warm tent

Tents are generally divided into three-season tents, four-season tents and alpine tents. According to the number of users, it can be divided into single, double, triple and multi-person accounts. Generally, outdoor stores generally sell three-season double tents, which are commonly used for ordinary leisure camping activities in spring, summer and autumn.

The tent is relatively spacious and relatively comfortable to sleep in. The tent poles are divided into glass fiber poles and aluminum alloy poles, and the aluminum alloy poles are lighter.

2. Sleeping bags with high cold resistance

There is a large temperature difference between day and night in the wild. Sleeping bags in summer and autumn must have a high degree of cold resistance, and they are mainly purchased for warmth.

Generally, sleeping bags are suitable for the temperature. 10°C, you have to use 10°C as the standard, which means that the sleeping bag will be more comfortable when it is around 10°C), and the temperature scale of the sleeping bag is between +20 and 0°C.

Under normal climatic conditions, cotton sleeping bags can be used, and sleeping bags can be selected according to the temperature scale (an indicator of the temperature of the sleeping bag to keep warm).

Sleeping bags made of high-quality down in alpine or alpine regions are better, generally 1.5-2 kg of down filling. Down sleeping bags are becoming more and more popular because they are easy to compress, small in size and weight, but they are also more expensive. The envelope sleeping bag can be unfolded and used as a quilt.

3. Large capacity backpack

Backpacks are divided into small backpacks under 30 liters, medium backpacks 30-45 liters, and large backpacks 45-80 liters or more according to their capacity. Choose a backpack based on the gear you carry at your destination.

Generally, for two to three days of field camping activities on weekends, a backpack of 45-60 liters is suitable (tents and moisture-proof pads can be unmounted on the top). If there are many things, the capacity of the outdoor backpack should be between 60L and 80L, so that all the camping equipment can be packed in the bag.

Although the outdoor bag has many external hanging buckles, I personally think it can be installed in the bag. Pack the inside as much as possible in a bag, which also plays a role in moisture-proof and protective equipment.

4. Thick moisture-proof pad

Some people will ignore this thing and feel that it is useless to spread the floor cloth. However, it plays a great role in improving comfort and keeping moisture and warmth, so it is included in the must-have.

Physical moisture-proof pads or inflatable sleeping pads are used to isolate moisture from the ground and maintain body temperature and sleep quality. It is not very likely to find a relatively flat ground outdoors, so a thicker moisture-proof pad is necessary, so that it will be more comfortable to sleep.

5. Shoes, socks and clothes

This is required for participation in most outdoor sports. A good pair of hiking shoes can make you more comfortable to participate in various sports. You must try on the shoes yourself, and the ones that suit your feet are the best. Socks can choose quick-drying socks. If you have slippers, you can also bring them along. At night, the sea breeze will be strong and cold, so be sure to bring thicker clothes, otherwise, you will be shivering at night.

6. Tactical flashlight

Outdoor camping tactical flashlight is indispensable. It can not only illuminate the surroundings, but also a good self-defense tool when necessary. It can also be hung on the top of the tent as a tent light. The strong light flashlight can generally illuminate 30 meters. Outside, it is right to buy according to this standard. Night lights are very important, you can choose battery lights or gas lights. If it is a battery light, be sure to prepare enough spare batteries.

A headlamp that can be worn on the head is recommended, and it is also used for night activities, night walks or camp activities, freeing hands.I buy from olight store, a trusted brand of torch.

7. Cooking utensils

Outdoor cooking utensils generally refer to the stove head and fuel (gas tank) used for cooking and boiling water in the wild, and it is very convenient to carry. The stove head is divided into an oil stove and a gas stove, and a gas stove with a gas tank is more commonly used.

Oil stoves, also known as universal stoves, are used with kerosene, white gasoline, etc., but they are expensive and require frequent cleaning and maintenance. Cutlery includes sets of pots, bowls, cutlery and chopsticks suitable for different numbers of people.

The most complete list of camping equipment in 2022

1. Necessary:

Tent (and pegs)

Moisture pad

sleeping bag

sleeping pad

camping pillow

Headlamps or torches (and extra batteries)

camping chair

Camping table (if no picnic table is available)

Lights (bring fuel/battery if needed)

2. Optional:

Awnings, canopies or gauze inner tents

hammock

camp bed

Firewood is procured near the camp

camp carpet

Tablecloth and clips (or tape)

Clothesline with clips

3. Tools:

Multitool

adhesive tape

Air pump (if with air cushion)

extra rope

tent pole repair kit

Pad/Mattress Repair Kit

mallet or hammer (for hitting tent stakes)

saw or axe (for chopping wood)

Small broom and dustpan

4. Kitchen articles:

stove and fuel

matches/lamps/igniters

Cooking Pot (and Pot Holder)

pan

tableware

cooking utensils

bottle opener, can opener

sharp knife

plate/bowl

mug/cup

chopping board

cooler

ice or ice substitute

Water bottle

Camp sink or laundry tub

biodegradable soap

Pot Scrubber/Sponge

Garbage Bags/Recycling Bags

rag

kitchen optional

Camp Grill and Fuel

grill

dry pot

oven

charcoal

Portable coffee/tea maker

hot dog fork

Small Food Storage Containers / Bags / Foils

large kettle

Large clear plastic case for storing kitchen utensils

5. Additional enjoyment optional:

Solar and Portable Power

telescope

Field guide (flowers, insects)

Star Map/Night Sky Identifier

Books/Reading Materials

notebook and pen

music player with headphones

Games and Toys

dog gear

Dry bags, bags or clear plastic bins to store items

5. Clothing and footwear:

absorbent panties

Moisture Wicking T-Shirt

Quick-drying pants/shorts

Long-sleeved shirts (sun, insect repellent)

Lightweight fleece or jacket

Boots or shoes suitable for the terrain

socks (synthetic or wool)

pajamas

Rainy or cold weather optional:

Raincoat (jacket and pants)

long base coat

fleece pants

gloves or mittens

warm hat

Hot days optional:

swimsuit

water sandals

Camp sandals or booties

scarf

6. Health and hygiene:

toilet paper

Facial mask

hand sanitizer

toothbrush and toothpaste

wash bag

quick dry towel

prescription

First aid kit or first aid supplies

7. Sunscreen and insect repellent:

Umbrella

sunscreen

Sunglasses (and Sunglass Straps)

sunhat

lip balm

Insect repellent

Insect repellent device

Optional:

baby wipes

Alcohol or antiseptic wipes

Mirror

brush/comb

cosmetic

Spare Eyewear/Contact Lens Supplies

eye mask

earplugs

Portable Camping Shower

8. Personal items

bank card and/or cash

ID card

cell phone

In general, if you go camping, you must bring tents, sleeping bags, mobile phones, flashlights and other items. In addition, when you are relaxing in camping, you should take away the garbage so as not to pollute the environment.