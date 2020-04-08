Cameron Eyre Is a New Instagram Sensation!

Model and dancer Cameron Eyre enchanted her Instagram followers with her beauty and perfectly toned body. Barbie lookalike became recognizable for her striking features and perfect eyeliner.

Eyre often posts provocative photos in tiny bikinis or tight underwear of the brands she models for and thus makes her fans very happy. Hot brunette is a ballerina by profession. She graduated from the prestigious Ballet Academy, but now Instagram is her passion.

Famous Instagram model Demi Rose helped her to make a breakthrough in the modeling world and the rest is history.

Look at some of Cameron’s sizzling photos from Instagram.