9 Best Flowers to Buy for a DIY Wedding Bouquet – 2021 Guide

We all know what a bouquet is—it’s the elegant bunch of flowers the bride carries with her down the aisle. It’s also a coveted thing among bridesmaids during the reception, since the lucky catcher is supposed to be the next bride. More than its literal meaning, a bouquet is also a memorable item that signifies love and everlasting commitment. This is primarily one of the reasons why it plays a significant part in every wedding ceremony.

If you want to have a deeper understanding of what a wedding bouquet actually is, then let’s go back to where it all started. Bouquets, in the 1600s, were known to bring brides happiness and ward off evil spirits that may cause ill-fated occurrences during the special day. To scare off supernatural beings, these bouquets were made pungent—often spiced and mixed with herbs, including garlic. The garlic was pressed, similar to the way we use garlic presses, and then added to the bouquet itself. After the ceremony, the whole bouquet was cooked and served as dinner for the bride, since this apparently boosts the bride’s fertility.

Fortunately, we no longer live in the 16th century and bouquets are now mainly considered as the centerpiece to the bride’s ensemble. If you’re a bride-to-be who’s interested in customizing your own bouquet, you may pay your local flower shop a visit or The Bouqs bridal flower services for a personalized wedding bouquet. To give you some ideas on how to choose the best flower combinations, here are 9 of the best flowers you might want to consider adding to the bunch:

1. Gardenia

The simple yet elegant allure of the gardenia flower blends perfectly with any bouquet design. Its gentle white color symbolizes happiness for the years to come. The flower may be also used as a hair ornament for your wedding hairdo. Adding to its already impeccable elegance, Gardenia’s glossy evergreen leaves and intoxicating fragrance make it a perfect addition to your wedding bouquet. You may choose to contact a florist to effectively incorporate this flower into your bouquet.

2. Iris

The deep purple color of the iris easily stands out among your selection of flowers. Belying its gentle drooping petals are sentiments of wisdom, faith, and valor. It is often said that brides who choose Iris usually see their significant other as someone reliable, strong, and intelligent. For this reason, you might want to consider adding this flower to your wedding bouquet. If you want to go for something that has a profound meaning, Iris is your best pick. You may even share its meaning with your soon-to-be spouse.

3. Dahlia

The dahlia’s light-colored tint is a great accent for the bouquet. Its presence in the bouquet means grace, inner strength, and undying commitment to your partner. This flower typically has white, peach, and both light and dark pink hues. Blue or green dahlias, however, represent the joy of experiencing a new beginning, thus making it a fresh and unique addition to your wedding bouquet as well.

4. Lavender

Lavender is commonly used during spiritual occasions, as it represents devotion and purity. If you and your partner are spiritual persons, this flower should be in your bouquet. On the other hand, if you simply love Lavender, know that its color stands out among any bunch of flowers. It is also one of the most fragrant flowers on the list. Its calming scent can help ease wedding day jitters.

One of the greatest advantages of lavenders for your bouquet is that it’s inexpensive, making it an exceptional choice for couples on a tight budget.

5. Lilac

Lilacs possess a sweet and significant meaning. If your partner-to-be is the very first person you have fallen for, then lilacs should be the main attraction of your bouquet. Lilacs symbolize “first love” and in Celtic lore, have been said to possess magical powers due to their mystifying scent.

Moreover, Lilacs are available in different colors such as blue, magenta, and white. It’s strongly associated with pure and everlasting romance, making it one of the best flower options for your wedding bouquet.

6. Sakura

The Sakura, or cherry blossom, bears the deepest meaning among the flowers on this list. Because the flower is so rare, one can only buy it during the first few weeks of spring. Also, the Sakura represents fleeting beauty, given its short lifespan. The flower signifies the precious moments in a person’s life, and that love should not be taken for granted. Love may last forever, but memories are fleeting. Because of this heartwarming meaning, cherry blossoms have become popular additions for all kinds of bouquets.

7. Forsythia

During the Victorian era, the forsythia flower represented anticipation and timing. If you’ve been planning your wedding for years or even just a few months, this flower is an apt and meaningful addition to your bouquet. Consider it an accent of celebration or victory.

8. Rose

No matter what kind of bouquet design you choose, roses will always be a classic choice for all occasions. Since roses come in different shades and hues, each color carries a different meaning:

White Rose – The recognition of a new beginning

Red Rose – Love and beauty

Blue Rose – Want or desire

Peach Rose – Gratitude or thanksgiving

Pink Rose – Appreciation or admiration

Green Rose – Prayer for a flourishing life

9. Anthurium

An Anthurium has a unique heart shape, making it a stylish inclusion to your chosen flowers. It usually comes in white (purity), pink (femininity or compassion), and red (love and passion). This flower is commonly known as the wedding flower, since it is quite a popular choice for wedding ceremonies. Moreover, Anthurium symbolizes love and friendship. It basically expresses that when you marry someone, this person also becomes your lifelong bestfriend.

Additionally, the anthurium’s bright and bold red flowers and deep green foliage add a luxurious look to the bouquet. This is indeed a head-turning addition to your already gorgeous ensemble.

Look Up Flower Meanings for More

If you still aren’t too sure about the flowers you want to add to your bouquet, you may do further research and search for more flower meanings. A wedding ceremony is a union of love between two people who weathered all kinds of storms in their lives to be together. Hence, their wedding ceremony should be special, and a tiny detail like a bouquet should likewise be considered significant. If you are a bride or groom-to-be, quick research will go a long way in ensuring that everything is organized and meaningful on your special day.