Bella Hadid Poses Steamy Bathroom Photos

Supermodel Bella Hadid, 23, is famous for her stunning photos and outfits. While attending an immune system boosting treatment in Paris, she uploaded two amazing photos to her social media.

Her 28 million followers were left speechless when they saw a topless photo of the young model. She covered her breasts with her hand, holding the phone in the other, as she was sitting on a bed.

Gigi Hadid’s sister was at the Dior Prestige salon after some hard work during the Milan Fashion Week. Since the city is closed down because of the Coronavirus, she wore a mask on the plane to protect herself.

The immune system boost was also an effort to stay as healthy as possible.

The next photo she shared was even better. She is a close-up mirror selfie in which she is still wet form her shower, with a towel covering her from the cleavage down. The caption read this:

“recharging @ the dreamiest place in paris…. @diorskincare , Dior Institute, my bestie really knows me @fannybourdettedonon”