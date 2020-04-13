Ayisha Diaz Shares a Deep Cleavage in a One-Piece Swimsuit

Instagram model Ayisha Diaz has shared yet another stunning photo of her incredible curves. This time around, she uploaded a snap in which she is wearing a deep cut bodysuit that can pass as swimwear.

The dark-haired stunner is known for her curves which she regularly shares with her 3.6 million followers on Instagram. One of her latest posts features her dreamy body in a deep-cut outfit.

In the photo in question, she is posing while sitting on a couch and holding her hairless cat in her lap. The bombshell is looking straight at the camera. Accessory-wise, she is wearing several bracelets, a necklace, hoop earrings, and a watch.

The caption reads, “Me and my cat or nothing !!! 👽 !!!!!!” and the amazing photo has more than 74,000 likes and nearly 900 comments. Diaz is wearing heavy makeup, including fake lashes, red lipstick, eye shadow, and highlighter.

Racy and provocative outfits are what her social media platform is all about. The fans can expect new and daring snaps from her on a daily basis, and the stunner never disappoints.