Celebrities

Ayisha Diaz Shares a Deep Cleavage in a One-Piece Swimsuit

by Zarko85
by Zarko85

Instagram model Ayisha Diaz has shared yet another stunning photo of her incredible curves. This time around, she uploaded a snap in which she is wearing a deep cut bodysuit that can pass as swimwear.

The dark-haired stunner is known for her curves which she regularly shares with her 3.6 million followers on Instagram. One of her latest posts features her dreamy body in a deep-cut outfit.

Source: Instagram.com

In the photo in question, she is posing while sitting on a couch and holding her hairless cat in her lap. The bombshell is looking straight at the camera. Accessory-wise, she is wearing several bracelets, a necklace, hoop earrings, and a watch.

The caption reads, “Me and my cat or nothing !!! 👽 !!!!!!” and the amazing photo has more than 74,000 likes and nearly 900 comments. Diaz is wearing heavy makeup, including fake lashes, red lipstick, eye shadow, and highlighter.

Source: Instagram.com

Racy and provocative outfits are what her social media platform is all about. The fans can expect new and daring snaps from her on a daily basis, and the stunner never disappoints.

Read also: Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid Have The Same White Bikini

Rihanna Buys Her Father a Respirator

Paul Walker’s Daughter Shares a Touching Video of Her Father

Shakira’s Son Photographs Her Without Makeup

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
2 + 7 =


Avatar

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy