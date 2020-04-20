Anastasiya Kvitko Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Skin-Tone Lingerie

The Russian Instagram model Anastasiya Kvitko heated up Instagram once again with her latest Instagram post. The blond beauty flaunted her curves in skin-tone lingerie that left little to the imagination.

“Find a cutie like me to get into a social-distancing isolationship with”, she wrote in the caption.

The Russian cutie is famous for her curvaceous body, and she claims that she is all-natural and that she never went under the knife. But for some of her fans, it’s hard to believe that Anastasiya didn’t enhance some of her body parts.

However, her followers were left in complete awe by her assets. “You’re so gorgeous, Anastasiya”, one of her followers wrote, and another added: “Too adorable and cute in the picture”.

One social media user wrote: “Simply breathtaking gorgeous my lovely sweetheart Anastasiya”. “Baby, you look so beautiful”, “Gorgeous”, “You are such a goddess omg! Super stunning a living artwork”, some other comments read.