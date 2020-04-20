Celebrities

Anastasiya Kvitko Leaves Little to the Imagination in Tight Skin-Tone Lingerie

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

The Russian Instagram model Anastasiya Kvitko heated up Instagram once again with her latest Instagram post. The blond beauty flaunted her curves in skin-tone lingerie that left little to the imagination.

“Find a cutie like me to get into a social-distancing isolationship with”, she wrote in the caption.

Image source: Instagram

The Russian cutie is famous for her curvaceous body, and she claims that she is all-natural and that she never went under the knife. But for some of her fans, it’s hard to believe that Anastasiya didn’t enhance some of her body parts.

However, her followers were left in complete awe by her assets. “You’re so gorgeous, Anastasiya”, one of her followers wrote, and another added: “Too adorable and cute in the picture”.

View this post on Instagram

Swimsuit @fashionnova @fashionnovamen Fashionnovapartner 🤍

A post shared by AK (@anastasiya_kvitko) on

One social media user wrote: “Simply breathtaking gorgeous my lovely sweetheart Anastasiya”. “Baby, you look so beautiful”, “Gorgeous”, “You are such a goddess omg! Super stunning a living artwork”, some other comments read.

Jojo Babie Asks If Someone Wants to Do Ninja Things...

Jojo Babie Wears Nothing but Black Crop Top in Quarantine

Anastasiya Kvitko Sets Instagram on Fire With Her Thickness

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
21 ⁄ 7 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy