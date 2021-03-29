Making that winning bet and knowing what to bet on can make a dramatic difference, but it can also be a bit tricky. Knowing what to bet on and how effective the outcome is will depend a lot on your knowledge of the game, as well as your love & passion for it. You can also go that extra mile and combine dedication, hard work, as well as your analytical skills to get exactly what you need! Or, an even simpler way is to read this article and understand all there is to know thanks to our inside knowledge, as well as helpful tips & tricks!

How to analyse a sports game before betting: top 11 tips & rules

1. League position

This tip means checking to see if the league that you’re betting on has favorites, but also where they stand on the board. How many teams are better than the one that you plan on betting? What is the point difference between your go-to two teams? Always look at the stats and the league table to see if you’re missing out on some crucial & key details.

2. Its past results

If a team has won five games in a row this means that they might be on their lucky strike! Most experts recommend following this pattern:

Bet on a draw if they have had more than 5 lost games

If they have had an unbeaten run for a long time it might be good to start betting on the opposite side

If a team draws 4 games in a row their luck is mostly going to run out on the fifth game

3. Statistic

Most experts can come up with different statistics, which is why it is a good idea to read the news and look for some media updates. They will analyze the head-to-head record (or you can do this on your own as well). This means getting the information on how those specific two teams have played in the past games and events one against the other.

4. Weather

Believe it or not, this is quite important and crucial when it comes to any match & different gameplays that are played outdoor. Is the game being held in the Summer or Winter? Different teams will practice and play all over the world, but their headquarters will make the biggest difference. So, where are they located, and what are their usual weather conditions when they play? Also, a dryer pitch will make the ball bounce higher, and the humid atmosphere will make the ball move faster. How far have both teams traveled, and who is more exhausted? Did they come by bus, train, or plane?

5. Kick-off time

When does the game start, and where is it held at? Is it scheduled for the morning, noon, or night-time? Recovery & getting back into shape does take a lot of time, and every player should recover in a proper way. Think about their sleeping patterns, schedule, as well as their overall performance. We are usually best active & in the mood for a game after 5 pm.

6. New manager

Managers play a huge role in every team, no matter the sport. Switching a manager and getting someone new on the team can result in poor results, as well as a lot of confrontation between the players. However, if they’ve stepped up their game since the last game they might be a good choice for placing a bet. Yet again, statistics are more than important at this stage.

7. How are key players looking

Favorite players, as well as a team captain, will make a major difference in your overall expectations. Be realistic and think of all the under-rated and over-rated players, as well as media coverage on them. Take the following into consideration:

Reputation

Their age

Loyalty

Behavioral patterns

Do they drink

Have they had a scandal or something stressful happen to them

Did they just become a parent

Everything can play a huge role in their performance.

8. Have there been any injuries

If they have suffered something minor or huge, how well and proper are their skills and did they have just enough time to recover? Were they on sick leave? Or were they recovering for quite some? Both of these facts will make a difference. Look at both teams and do the math. Also, look into their position since not every player is as important for the longevity and the final outcome of the game.

9. Penalties stats

Have they had more penalties than the opposite team? You can check the statistics and see which players or what players are often causing trouble, and who gets to have a penalty, yet who ends up with a red card. Usually & statistically speaking attacking teams often land more wins than defensive teams. However & on the other hand, you can expect them to have a lot more strikes.

10. Style of play

Consider their way of playing, as well as different stands & formations. This does depend a lot on the sport that is being played since basketball, football, soccer, as well as volleyball are unique in their own way. Which style of play speaks louder to you, and which one has been known to work better in the past according to statistics?

11. New transfers

Think about the transfer window for both teams and every player that is on the team. Where do they come from? Those players who are constantly being tossed around in and out of clubs can be hard to predict since you never know their temper. Look at their performance in the past and compare the two before you make your bet.

Where to get some help?

