Bombshell Ana Cheri Sizzles in a Tropical Bikini on Hawaii Beach

Fitness model Ana Cheri delighted her followers on Instagram with a vacation photo on which she poses in a pink tropical bikini, with a yellow flower in her hair.

The 33-year-old model wrote in the caption: “Maui Babe 🌺 This vacation has been so relaxing so there not gonna be much content, but that’s what you’re supposed to do on a real vacation right? Sleep in, eat the food, lay out, live in the moment 💫🌅 this has been so nice”.

This photo was taken during her vacation on Kaanapali Beach in Maui. Her followers were stunned by her appearance. “Beautiful girl! So glad you’re having the best relaxing time, you deserve it!”, one of her fans wrote. “Ur perfect”, “Stunning!”, “You are absolutely magnificent”, “And all-natural”, some of the comments read.

Recently, she announced her vacation by posting two pictures in bikini. She posed in a brown and white bikini while kneeling in the water.

“Headed to Maui Hawaii Right Now! Spam some dolphins emojis for a shout out! The more you spam the better your chances. Love you all!”, Ana Cheri wrote in the caption.