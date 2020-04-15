5 Wildest Motorcycles From 2020 EICMA

There are a whole lot of people all over the world that enjoy fast vehicles. If you also like to be fast and furious while on the road, this is the perfect place for you. Fast cars are always really cool, especially because they look so awesome on the road.

But, the feeling of being on a motorcycle while reaching crazy speed is something completely different. There is nothing that can protect you like a seat belt, you are not inside of a vehicle, sitting down in comfort. You are outside, taking what the road gives you.

Today, Nebojsa from Electricmotorcycle.com is going to take a look at the craziest and the most fun motorcycles in the world. EICMA 2020 is a big part of this list.

5. AMB 001 – Aston Martin and Brough Superior

When these two combine their powers to make a motorcycle, you already know that it is going to be a thing of beauty. Just take a look at that design – it reeks of something fast and unstoppable on the road. It looks like the price of this vehicle is going to be around 220.00 euros, which tells us that not a lot of people are going to be able to afford it. If you do, hurry up and pick it up – there are only 100 of these bad-boys out there.

4. MV Agusta Rush 1000

It looks like the grass is greener on the other side for MV Agusta as they are releasing new designs and are doing quite well with Massimo Bordi leading the charge. This is the same guy that was behind the Ducati’s Desmoquattro, which tells you just how much work they must have put in to make MV Agusta Rush 1000. It looks amazing, while this model can also deliver a great performance on the road that is unlikely to be matched by the competition.

3. Bimota Tesi H2

With Kawasaki getting their fingers in the cookie jar in Bimota, there was always a chance that Bimota is going to come out with a new design. That one is Bimota Tesi H2. Hub-center steering, top-shelf components with the Kawasaki supercharged engine – you just can not go wrong with this one. Bimota looks like it is born again, with Kawasaki having a lot to do with that, no doubt.

2. BST Hypertrek

First of all, the design of this model is going to bring attention to the BST Hypertrek alone. Then, the US-made DHX Hawk water-cooled electric motor that produces more than 100 hp and 88 pound-feet of torque is nothing to be sneezed at as well. This is an electric vehicle that you can charge up in 30 minutes, which is pretty awesome if you ask us. BST hired the right guy in Pierre Terblanche to do the job of designing this beauty. Mostly known for making carbon fiber wheels, BST has decided that they want to make a couple of their models as well.

1. Cake Osa+

This model is quite different than the other ones that we have shown you today. Still, the interesting thing here is that Osa qualifies as a moped, so you need to check out what kind of license you need to drive this vehicle. Osa+ is a little bit stronger, hence it costs a little more. To cut a long story short – this is a perfect unit for you to drive around the town, run some errands and do it in style. For all the busy moms out there – this is the model for you.