10 Best Gaming Monitors in 2020

In order to be able to spend your free time gaming, you need a good graphics card inside of your PC. However, no matter how powerful it is, it is useless without a monitor. For the best gaming experience you can get, you will need a quality monitor meant for gaming. It does not matter if you are a serious, hardcore PC gamer or just a casual fan of video games. Everyone needs a great monitor to view their games and enjoy the gameplay, plot, and of course, the graphics. Read to learn more about the bet gaming monitors in 2020!

What to look for?

Your monitor needs to be able to render all of the action without any blurred images, tearing, flickering, or any other annoyance that tend to ruin your gaming time. To achieve the best performance and comfort, several important factors have to be considered.

First of all, there is the panel size and resolution. In gaming, bigger is better, which is why the sweet spot you should aim for are 24-inch monitors. You can also go bigger with 27 inches of course. Most tournaments use 24-inch models, but if you want a true gaming vibe, always go bigger. When it comes to the resolution, new models are all Wide Quad High Definition, WQHD for short. Their maximum resolution is 2560 by 1440, 1440p for short. This is much clearer and sharper than the old standard Full HD, which was 1920 by 1080. The newest trend is 4K gaming on 3840 by 2160, but such monitors are very expensive, and so are the graphics cards you will need for it.

From all of this, you can conclude that the size and resolution greatly depend on the money you want to spend and the space you have. According to your budget, look for the perfect balance to achieve the best results.

Next on our list are pixel response time, input lag, and refresh rate. The pixel response should be fast and the refresh rate should be high. As well as the resolution, these are closely connected to the overall capabilities of your PC components. The ideal response is two milliseconds, while 4 is also good.

Input lag is the amount of time the action appears on the screen, and around 5ms is what you want here. Lastly, we have the refresh rate. Most LCD monitors have 60Hz refresh rate. However, you will want more than this, and aim for the higher refresh rates of 75Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz. The 1440p monitors top at 165Hz, while the 1080p ones top at 240Hz. If you want a 4K model, the most you will get is 144Hz.

Finally, you should make sure that the inputs and other special features and technologies are up to your standards and wishes. Things like USB ports, speakers, G-Sync and FreeSync technologies are all great to have on your new gaming monitor!

The Top 10 2019 Gaming Monitors

Now that we have everything sorted out, it is time to check out the monitors themselves.

1. Acer Predator X27 – $1649

The first model we have for you is from Acer, one of the best manufacturers of monitors and laptops. This is a 4K UHD resolution, 144Hz model that supports HDR. The response time is 4ms. It has a high rate of brightness and an excellent contrast ration for an IPS type. It has a stylish and ergonomic mount through which you can change the tilt, the height, and the swivel. Furthermore, it has 4 USB ports on the side. Its cons are the high price, and the need of high-powered configuration PC to get the best performance out of the monitor. The Predator X27 is an elite level 27-inch gaming monitor with amazing refresh rates, G-Sync, and high brightness. If you are a serious gamer, it may be what you want.

2. Acer Predator XB3 (XB273K) – $899

Here is another great 27-inch model by the Acer brand. If you want the perfect balance between the high-end and low-end gaming monitors, this is the one for you. It is a 4K 144Hz model with awesome color reproduction, a low input lag, and a gaming style and design. It has 4 USB ports on the sides, and side panels to block the light. For some quality causal gaming at high settings, you will benefit greatly from his Acer model.

3. Asus ROG Strix XG32VQ – $544

The third model on our list is by another famous brand of monitors and laptop computers, Asus. Their Republic of Gamers (ROG) line is among the most popular brands of gaming equipment in the world. This is an enormous, 32-inch, 144Hz, 4K monitor that will turn your room into a true gaming station. It has a curved screen and modes and features for all sorts of gaming needs. It also supports FreeSync, and has a joystick control. One more cool thing about is the red LED cast logo that shines bright under its base.

4. Dell 24 Gaming Monitor S2417DG – $429

If 32 inches is too big for you, here is something smaller. The trusty tech brand Dell has this 24-inch model available. It supports NVidia G-Sync features, has a fast refresh rate, and a fully adjustable stand. It is somewhat expensive for a 24-inch model, but it is a quality product by a great brand. It uses the 2560 by 1440 resolution, and works at 165Hz. The response time is 1ms. If you want a smaller PC gaming setup with high performance and a clear image, this Dell monitor is a great choice.

5. MSI Optix MPG341CQR – $800

The MSI brand produces some of the best gaming laptops, monitors, gear, and everything else. Except amazing performance, these products all offer cool looking designs rich in RGB LED lights, so if that is what you like, look no further. More importantly, if you need a rather large monitor, this one is a 34-incher. The wide curved screen guarantees you will never miss a second of the action. The input lag is low, while it also has a 1ms refresh rate. OF course, this is a 4K model, and it works at 144Hz.

6. HP Omen X Emperium 65 Big Format Gaming Display (BFGD) – $4999

Are those 34 inches are extremely low for you? That is fine, because HP has made this monster of a monitor that is 65-inches big. This gives it an astounding quality of image, while it also has a unique combination of size and refresh rate among the 4K competition. It has the NVidia Shield streaming feature built in, a bundled sound bar, and proximity lights on the ports. In addition, this is the first Big Format Gaming Display (BFGD) that NVidia supported. If you desire an extravagant, epic, and godlike feel while playing games, check out his model. The only downside is the astronomically high price that small amount of people can actually afford. Needless to say, your PC will have to be a beast as well if you want this monitor.

7. Samsung CHG90 49-Inch Curved Ultra-wide Monitor – $900

Of course, no list of best monitors is complete without a model by the tech industry giants, Samsung. They make some of the best displays and monitors across all fields, for all devices. The same goes for gaming monitors. This is a QLED, 4K, 144Hz, 49-inch, super ultra-wide screen monitor that is made for an immersive gameplay experience. Thanks to such a wide build, it will feel like you are actually inside the game. It supports FreeSync, has a good HDR, and a fast native refresh rate. The mount is strong and sturdy. A potential problem is the space you need for it, as not all customers have large empty spaces on their desks and tables. Response time is 1ms.

8. AOC Agon AG271QX – $600

AOC is a less famous and popular brand that the rest on the list, but this does not mean they do not know what they are doing. This 27-inch monitor works at 144Hz, on a 2560×1440 resolution, has a 1ms response rate, and a very cool design that includes a quick switch remote controller. There are two USB ports on it, as well as a set of speakers. The pivot and height are adjustable, and there is a wall mount option. The monitor offers FreeSync feature by AMD, and an overall solid gaming performance.

9. LG 34UC89G-B – $550

Everyone has heard of LG, as they are an ever-present brand in all things related to modern technologies. Their TVs and monitors have been the top-sellers for years, and for a good reason. This model is a curved 34-inch, ultra-wide, G-Sync compatible gaming device. The resolution supported is 2560 by 1080, and it has a 144Hz refresh rate. For what it offers, it might be expensive, but it is a quality product that will not leave you disappointed.

10. MSI Optix MPG27CQ – $500

We finish things off with another model by the famous MSI brand. This one is a curved 27-inch, 144Hz native refresh rate monitor that supports FreeSync. It supports the WQHD resolution of 2560 by 1440. The pixel response is good, and like the rest of the MSI lineup, it offers amazing RGB details. It does not support HDR however. It is a food choice for high-end gaming, bot competitive and casual. Lastly, it supports external alerts through the RGB LEDs, which is important for esports gaming.